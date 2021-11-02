This $500K Ontario Home Comes With Its Own Rainbow Ice Cream Shop & A Backyard Oasis
You could basically be Willy Wonka.
If you ever had a childhood fantasy of owning an ice cream shop, then this might just be your dream home.
This $499,000 house in Leamington, Ontario comes with its own ice cream parlour, and it's just as colourful on the inside as it is on the outside.
The two-bedroom abode is easily noticed from the street with its vibrant rainbow walkway and bright exterior.
The interior has candy-coloured walls and a sunlit dining area where you'll want to eat ice cream all day.
Upstairs you'll find a living area with a dining room, kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and separate entranceway.
The secluded backyard is a secret garden oasis and boasts a patio, trees, flowers, and more.
You could wake up to loads of ice cream at this colourful spot, which is a dream home for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Ice Cream Shop House
Price: $499,000
Address: 7 Nelson St., Leamington, ON
Description: This unique house comes with a rainbow walkway, colourful rooms, a secret garden, and an ice cream shop.