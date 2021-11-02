Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This $500K Ontario Home Comes With Its Own Rainbow Ice Cream Shop & A Backyard Oasis

You could basically be Willy Wonka.

This $500K Ontario Home Comes With Its Own Rainbow Ice Cream Shop & A Backyard Oasis
Angela Laba | RE/MAX

If you ever had a childhood fantasy of owning an ice cream shop, then this might just be your dream home.

This $499,000 house in Leamington, Ontario comes with its own ice cream parlour, and it's just as colourful on the inside as it is on the outside.

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

The two-bedroom abode is easily noticed from the street with its vibrant rainbow walkway and bright exterior.

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

The interior has candy-coloured walls and a sunlit dining area where you'll want to eat ice cream all day.

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

Upstairs you'll find a living area with a dining room, kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and separate entranceway.

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

The secluded backyard is a secret garden oasis and boasts a patio, trees, flowers, and more.

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

You could wake up to loads of ice cream at this colourful spot, which is a dream home for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Ice Cream Shop House

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

Price: $499,000

Address: 7 Nelson St., Leamington, ON

Description: This unique house comes with a rainbow walkway, colourful rooms, a secret garden, and an ice cream shop.

View Here

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Home With 14 Rooms Is Selling For Under $1M & Has Breathtaking Views Of The Water

Enjoy the crystal blue waters of Lake Huron.

Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

Most Ontario homes don't offer breathtaking views of a lake, but this massive abode has crystal blue sights.

682 Dorcas Bay Rd., located in Tobermory, is a stunning four-bedroom and two-bathroom home that offers its owners 3,162 square feet of living space and captivating views of Lake Huron.

Keep Reading Show less

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort

No more pricey spa trips needed.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.

The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less

This Huge Ontario Home For Sale Is Actually Under $1M & Has Too Many Rooms To Count

You can live like a millionaire for less.

Debbie Kolli | RE/MAX

A massive Ontario home is offering buyers a chance to live like a millionaire for less.

360 Roche Ave., located in Timmins, Ontario, is an expansive five-bedroom, four-bathroom property that offers a whopping 4,462 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Home For Sale Is Surrounded By A Lavender Dreamland & Is Right On The Water

It comes with a wine terrace and views of Lake Ontario. 😍💜

Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Peter Lynch | Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited

Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh lavender hanging in the air. This stunning Ontario home for sale has sprawling fields of these fragrant purple flowers, and it looks like pure heaven.

Located in Prince Edward County, the $3,875,000 farm, called Millefleurs, comes with a newly built home, barn and winery.

Keep Reading Show less