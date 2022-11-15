This Canadian Brand Is Giving Away An $800 Spending Spree In Time For Gift-Giving Season
Check off your whole list with one comfy shop.
Who would say no to a little help with their holiday shopping? After all, choosing gifts for all the precious people in your life can be a challenge — especially if you've got some picky people in your circle.
With Buffalo Jeans, you can stop racking your brain (or even going so far as busting out the old spreadsheet) in an attempt to please everyone.
With a variety of clothing like romantic blouses, cozy sweaters and jean styles for all genders, the brand is a one-stop shop for everyone on your list this year.
And there just might be a little treat in it for you too — Buffalo Jeans is giving you the chance to win an $800 gift card. You can find the entry form at the bottom of this article.
While winning some extra cash to spend on yourself (or some lucky loved ones) would be pretty sweet, the brand already has some awesome deals you can take advantage of.
Their designer jeans start at $99, but you can pick up a pair or two at 40% off during the holiday season. And Buffalo Jeans knows how to make some solid denim (so their hashtag #WEAREDENIM comes as no surprise).
They've got tons of styles in different textures and washes. The Wide Leg Addie is super on-trend and has just the right amount of stretch for the coziest winter days.
Wide Leg Addie JeansCourtesy of Buffalo Jeans
The affordable pieces make sense if you've got lots of people to buy for.
How about some tried-and-true denim for dad? The Straight Six jeans might be just what he wants (even if he plays it up like he doesn't want anything each year).
Straight Six JeansCourtesy of Buffalo Jeans
Your mom might love a pair of the Straight Jayden, and anyone would appreciate a snuggly Fleece & Sherpa Fasox Hoodie at $50.
Fleece & Sherpa Fasox HoodieCourtesy of Buffalo Jeans
And Buffalo Jeans has more than just the basics if you want to get a little more personal in your gift-giving.
They've got a selection of swinging printed skirts starting at $39 and graphic tees as low as $25. Their Paityn Turtleneck Sweater Dress is available in three colours and would be perfect for any holiday occasion.
Paityn Turtleneck Sweater DressCourtesy of Buffalo Jeans
Buffalo Jeans has a ton of denim to choose from (so you can impress everyone you have to buy for with a personalized look), as well as a bunch of other pieces that will make 2023 look stylish (and cozy) already.
Take a look and check off everyone on your list. And if a few items catch your eye, make sure to enter to win the $800 gift card, available right here.
To learn more about Buffalo Jeans, check out their website or follow them on Instagram,TikTok,Facebook or YouTube.