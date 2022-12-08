This Canadian Business Is Donating Gifts To Women In Need & Here’s How You Can Help
Smash the stigma against unhoused neighbours and brighten someone's holiday in just a few clicks.
Ready or not, the season of giving has arrived, folks. This is the time of year to show your love and appreciation for those that matter most, whether that’s with a thoughtful gift or some Yuletide quality time.
Though it’s a busy season, the holidays give you an excuse to slow down and reflect on the things that really matter in life.
Though it can be easy to get caught up in the small stuff, Gift Better Co. is making it super easy for Canadians to step outside of that headspace to help out women in need.For their third annual gift drive, the Ottawa-based corporate gifting company is sending curated gift boxes to Cornerstone Women's Shelter, and you can order one online to be delivered directly to the first and largest women's shelter in O-Town.
1000 women become homeless in the nation's capital every year, and Cornerstone aims to bridge the gap in services for women to make the city a better, safer place. In 2020 alone, the emergency shelter and affordable housing residences supported over 300 women.
People experiencing homelessness are subject to so much casual and institutionalized discrimination. It’s seriously not okay. And this year, you can help bring some light to the residents of Cornerstone with minimal effort.
Pop over to Gift Better Co.'s website this December and place an order for one of the specially marked holiday gifts for just $25. All the money goes towards the festive boxes, filled with treats like chocolate, games, activity books, beauty products and anything from the women’s list of necessities (plus a special gift card).
The Gift Better Co. team packs each gift and the women will get their special deliveries from Santa right on cue.
Celebrating those near and dear to your heart is the sweetest part of the holidays, but why not spread the love a little bit? Using your privilege for good really matters, and it can make a big difference.
It just takes a few clicks, and honestly, giving a gift has never felt so great (or easy).
To purchase your donation gift for Cornerstone Housing for Women and to learn more about Gift Better Co., check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.