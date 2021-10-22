This Canadian Tech Company Is Helping To Break Down Gender Barriers & They're Hiring
Work from home and make an impact.
In a time when employees are in high demand, millennials looking to make a career move have more choices than ever. If you want to work for a company that shares your values, offers an impressive benefits package from day one, and has some pretty sweet perks, it may be easier to find than you think.
Rocket Innovation Studio recently opened up a tech hub in Windsor, Ontario, and after experiencing massive growth, there are openings for new hires across the country — even some for remote positions. As Rocket Innovation Studio transforms Windsor into a technology destination, it's looking to bring enthusiastic and skilled team members along for the ride.
So what kind of work might you expect? Rocket Innovation Studio builds customized IT solutions to support the needs of the Rocket Companies portfolio by using the most advanced technology on the market today. Spanning industries like real estate, fintech, sports, entertainment and start-ups, there are job opportunities for data scientists, software developers, big data developers, product owners and more.
Narcity caught up with one of Rocket Innovation Studio's remote team members, Maryam, a Data Scientist, to get the inside scoop about working from home for this Ontario-based company.
For anyone who doesn't know what a Data Scientist is, Maryam describes her role as an "analytical data expert." She utilizes her skills in both technology and social science to find trends and then leverages her knowledge of programming, mathematics and computer science to transform the way Rocket Innovation Studio does business.
Having worked in tech for over 10 years, Maryam has noticed a shift in the male-dominated industry: more women are being hired in tech than ever before, many of them in leadership roles. She notes, though, that there's more progress to be made. In some sectors and organizations, she says, women face antiquated stereotypes, like not being viewed as leadership material.
Luckily that's changing, and companies like Rocket Innovation Studio have made a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition to recruiting more women in the tech space, the company has a Professional Women's Network meant to "empower and inspire women by celebrating their accomplishments and growing careers while creating mentorship opportunities," Maryam told Narcity.
The company also has skillful and knowledgeable women in leadership positions, like Sanela Stefanovski (Team Leader of Partner Relationship Management) and Arthi Ganesan (Team Leader of Software Development) who act as role models for other women at Rocket Innovation Studio, Maryam shared.
Having joined the company in March of this year, Maryam has seen just how Rocket Innovation Studio's commitment makes a difference, sharing that her workplace has strong, positive leadership, a healthy work environment and provides ongoing assessment and feedback.
Leaders at Rocket Innovation Studio actually listen to ideas, value work-life balance and, because the team is small, meetings and communications have a personal touch.
All new team members have the opportunity to develop and grow their careers, take part in Hack Weeks and in-house training programs, plus have access to free e-book and audiobook libraries, online course subscriptions and up to 24 professional-development hours each year.
The company's robust benefits package also works to ensure a healthy workplace. Team member benefits start on day one — no probation period — and include health, dental, vision, prescription coverage and more. Plus, Rocket Innovation Studio can help you save for retirement, with a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) program that includes company matching.
For other women looking to make a career in the tech industry, Maryam recommends spaces like TechWomen and The National Centre for Women & Information Technology. If you're just starting out, she's shared some wise advice: believe in your knowledge and skills, don't be intimidated and, most of all, advocate for yourself.
Courtesy of Rocket Innovation Studio
Though Rocket Innovation Studio is just starting its tech journey in Windsor, it's backed by Rocket Companies, which has proven success in the industry. This means Rocket Innovation Studio has the energy of a start-up with the stability of an established company, and as the company grows, so do your opportunities.
Rocket Innovation Studio empowers team players to discover solutions that make life radically simple for everyone, and they know that an inclusive workplace, where everyone has the opportunity to be the best version of themselves, is how to get there.