This Canadian Tech Company Is Helping To Break Down Gender Barriers & They're Hiring

Work from home and make an impact.

This Canadian Tech Company Is Helping To Break Down Gender Barriers & They're Hiring
Courtesy of Rocket Innovation Studio, Courtesy of Rocket Innovation Studio

In a time when employees are in high demand, millennials looking to make a career move have more choices than ever. If you want to work for a company that shares your values, offers an impressive benefits package from day one, and has some pretty sweet perks, it may be easier to find than you think.

Rocket Innovation Studio recently opened up a tech hub in Windsor, Ontario, and after experiencing massive growth, there are openings for new hires across the country — even some for remote positions. As Rocket Innovation Studio transforms Windsor into a technology destination, it's looking to bring enthusiastic and skilled team members along for the ride.

So what kind of work might you expect? Rocket Innovation Studio builds customized IT solutions to support the needs of the Rocket Companies portfolio by using the most advanced technology on the market today. Spanning industries like real estate, fintech, sports, entertainment and start-ups, there are job opportunities for data scientists, software developers, big data developers, product owners and more.

Narcity caught up with one of Rocket Innovation Studio's remote team members, Maryam, a Data Scientist, to get the inside scoop about working from home for this Ontario-based company.

For anyone who doesn't know what a Data Scientist is, Maryam describes her role as an "analytical data expert." She utilizes her skills in both technology and social science to find trends and then leverages her knowledge of programming, mathematics and computer science to transform the way Rocket Innovation Studio does business.

Having worked in tech for over 10 years, Maryam has noticed a shift in the male-dominated industry: more women are being hired in tech than ever before, many of them in leadership roles. She notes, though, that there's more progress to be made. In some sectors and organizations, she says, women face antiquated stereotypes, like not being viewed as leadership material.

Luckily that's changing, and companies like Rocket Innovation Studio have made a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition to recruiting more women in the tech space, the company has a Professional Women's Network meant to "empower and inspire women by celebrating their accomplishments and growing careers while creating mentorship opportunities," Maryam told Narcity.

The company also has skillful and knowledgeable women in leadership positions, like Sanela Stefanovski (Team Leader of Partner Relationship Management) and Arthi Ganesan (Team Leader of Software Development) who act as role models for other women at Rocket Innovation Studio, Maryam shared.

Having joined the company in March of this year, Maryam has seen just how Rocket Innovation Studio's commitment makes a difference, sharing that her workplace has strong, positive leadership, a healthy work environment and provides ongoing assessment and feedback.

Leaders at Rocket Innovation Studio actually listen to ideas, value work-life balance and, because the team is small, meetings and communications have a personal touch.

All new team members have the opportunity to develop and grow their careers, take part in Hack Weeks and in-house training programs, plus have access to free e-book and audiobook libraries, online course subscriptions and up to 24 professional-development hours each year.

The company's robust benefits package also works to ensure a healthy workplace. Team member benefits start on day one — no probation period — and include health, dental, vision, prescription coverage and more. Plus, Rocket Innovation Studio can help you save for retirement, with a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) program that includes company matching.

For other women looking to make a career in the tech industry, Maryam recommends spaces like TechWomen and The National Centre for Women & Information Technology. If you're just starting out, she's shared some wise advice: believe in your knowledge and skills, don't be intimidated and, most of all, advocate for yourself.


Courtesy of Rocket Innovation Studio

Though Rocket Innovation Studio is just starting its tech journey in Windsor, it's backed by Rocket Companies, which has proven success in the industry. This means Rocket Innovation Studio has the energy of a start-up with the stability of an established company, and as the company grows, so do your opportunities.

Rocket Innovation Studio empowers team players to discover solutions that make life radically simple for everyone, and they know that an inclusive workplace, where everyone has the opportunity to be the best version of themselves, is how to get there.

To learn more about job openings at Rocket Innovation Studio, check out their careers page.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Hellmann’s Just Came Out With A Bacon-Flavoured Vegan Mayo & It’s Only In Canada For A Bit

Plant-based food lovers, meet your new summer-BBQ best friend.

Hulki Okan Tabak | Unsplash | @plant.based.life.newbie | Instagram

It's officially barbecue season and that means a summer full of burgers, hot dogs, salads and skewers. Of course, no backyard grill session is complete without an impressive lineup of condiments too. Though, it isn't a barbecue without dressing your food with tasty mayo, aioli or tzatziki — but what if you're trying out a plant-based diet?

While some may be stuck in the past, thinking that choosing vegan food means giving up flavour, Hellmann's has cracked the code on making a rich, creamy and tasty mayo with 100% plant-based ingredients.

