This Twisted Georgia Escape Room Makes You Infiltrate An Accused Serial Killer's Backwoods Camp
Escape rooms are common in every city, but the pure intensity of one escape room in Georgia is completely unique.
The Pig Farmer: Cult of the 7 Sins adventure makes you infiltrate an accused serial killer's backwoods camp and it's intense.
Escape Woods, located in Powder Springs, Georgia, puts you deep in the middle of the woods on Sleepy Hollow Farm. There are a total of 60-acres of land, so you'll legit feel like you're in the midst of a horror flick.
For this specific game, you and your team are tasked to find new evidence to convict cult leader Maliki Jones, aka the Pig Farmer. Without revealing too much, the synopsis of the escape room states that this serial killer was operating a pig farm and feeding his victims’ bodies to the animals.
Only the most daring people 18 and over are invited to take part in this oddly thrilling, extremely frightening adventure.
For $28, you're guaranteed several screams as this invented case is truly twisted. Don't say we didn't warn you.
This is a night-only adventure that is available for reservations on Fridays and Saturdays, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
If you're not trying to have nightmares for a week, you can also escape from Hopper's Cabin. Yes, you can step foot in the exact same cabin that's featured on Stranger Things, so know that Hoppen and Eleven are depending on you.
Escape Woods told Narcity that there's only about a 20 percent success rating, so if you're looking for a challenge, book Hopper's Cabin.
No matter the age or interest of whoever you bring, you have multiple options of which challenge you take on. You can also buy a solo ticket and get paired up in a group when you're there, but you must book online. Each escape accommodates between 8 to 10 people.
In total, you'll have one hour to complete any of these challenges. Is that enough time for you to make it out unharmed?
Escape Woods
Price: $28 for the The Pig Farmer: Cult of the 7 Sins, $33 for Hopper's Cabin
Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road B, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Why you need to go: This thrilling experience will get you to exercise those brain muscles, all while getting a good rush of adrenaline.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 19, 2019.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only as photos aren't allowed in escape games.