This Heartbreaking Robin Williams Impression Is Perfect & Now Fans Want A Whole Biopic Movie
Jamie Costa looks and sounds just like a young Robin Williams 😢
It's been seven years since Robin Williams died but a new clip will make you feel like you're watching him in his prime, thanks to an incredible impression by actor Jamie Costa.
Costa looks, moves and sounds exactly like the late comedian in a five-minute clip that he posted online this week, which already has more than 4 million views on YouTube.
The clip bills itself as a bit of "test footage" for ROBIN, an unofficial biopic that Costa wants to make. It shows "Williams" in his dressing room before a Mork & Mindy shoot in 1982, just before finding out that his friend, comedian John Belushi, has died.
Costa brings Williams' manic energy to the first part of the scene, before getting sad and emotional after hearing the news about Belushi.
"I was so sold on your performance that it left me wanting an entire movie within the first minute," the top commenter on YouTube said.
"The little eye crinkles, the voice, it's really uncanny," another woman wrote.
There were plenty of rave reviews for the scene on social media, but one important critic said she wasn't a fan.
Zelda Williams, Robin's daughter, pleaded with fans to stop sending her the clip on Twitter.
"I've seen it," she wrote. "Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him, but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."
Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the 'te… https://t.co/3LLtKWD1Ds— Zelda Williams (@Zelda Williams) 1634069594.0
There are no plans to make a Robin Williams movie at this point, but maybe this clip will change some minds?