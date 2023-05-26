This International Circus Is Coming To Alberta & It's Absolutely Spectacular
With world-renowned acts and rave reviews, it's the summer event you won’t want to miss!
Hey there, thrill-seekers of Alberta! Get ready to be captivated by the spellbinding performances of the Royal Canadian International Circus, as it returns to Calgary and Edmonton with an extravaganza that's simply unmissable! This travelling circus, which only comes once a year, is like stepping into a bygone era of European and American charm. There'll only be amazing humans performing at these shows, so no animals!
With new and exciting acts each year, including some that have wowed audiences on America's Got Talent, it's a gathering of the finest performers. These skilled artists hail from multi-generation circus families all over the world, bringing you daring stunts, breathtaking aerial displays, mind-bending contortionists, captivating magic, and even a hilarious father-daughter clown duo!
But here's the best part: here's an exclusive online promo just for you! When you purchase General Admission tickets, use code NARCITY at checkout, and get a fantastic 2-for-1 deal! That's double the thrills, double the laughter, and double the unforgettable memories.
Royal Canadian International Circus
Promotion: Get 2-for-1 General Admission Tickets
Promo code: Enter code NARCITY at checkout
When: May 26 to June 18
Calgary: May 26 to June 4
Edmonton: June 8 to June 18
Addresses: in Alberta
CrossIron Mills: 261055 Crossiron Blvd, Rocky View, AB
West Edmonton Mall: 17310 - 90 Avenue NW Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Don't miss out on this once-a-year spectacle that's bound to leave you on the edge of your seat. Gather your family and friends, grab your tickets, and get ready to be wowed by the incredible talent and pure magic of The Royal Canadian International Circus!
Get your tickets for the Calgary shows here