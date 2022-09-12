This Is What It's Like To Work On A Plane According To A Flair In-Flight Director
For Kenneth Lezada, "nine-to-five" is just a Dolly Parton song.
For most people, jumping on a plane only happens once in a while. But for the crew that makes your flight go safely and smoothly, jet-setting across the continent is just another part of the gig.
To find out more about this fascinating line of work, Narcity Canada caught up with Kenneth Lezada, an in-flight director with Flair Airlines, to get the lowdown on what it's like to head to an office 40,000 feet in the air.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
"This has been my dream job since I was a kid," said Lezada, when asked what attracted him to working for an airline.
"I love travelling, and I also love meeting different people from different cultures and backgrounds."
Turns out, Lezada was well suited to it too. After completing his flight-attendant training with Flair in March, 2022, he was promoted to in-flight director just two months later.
@realkennethlezada | Instagram
"A lot of people [think] we just chill and serve them drinks and food, but no. We are there for their safety," he said.
As well as keeping the aircraft clean and assisting passengers, the cabin crew are responsible for checking all of the safety equipment, including oxygen masks and fire extinguishers. They're also highly trained to handle a huge range of emergency situations.
As the head of the cabin crew, the in-flight director makes sure the pilots and flight attendants have everything they need for a smooth and successful flight.
@realkennethlezada | Instagram
"What I like most is that [there's something] new every day," said Lezada.
And some days are really heartwarming, like when he gets to welcome new flyers.
"I remember [before checking in for a flight from Edmonton to Vegas], I met Annika," said Lezada. "It was Annika's first flight since she was a baby and her Mom told me that she was really nervous."
Lezada kept an eye on Annika throughout the flight and even wrote a note of encouragement on her pizza box at lunchtime.
"She and her Mom [were] really happy when I gave her the pizza," he said. "When we landed in Las Vegas, I told our pilots that this was her first flight, so we invited her to the flight deck to visit and talk to them."
@realkennethlezada | Instagram
Flair has been growing quickly since their 2017 launch and recently hired their 1,000th employee. With new destinations added frequently and more aircraft on the way, they've got big plans for the future.
For anyone curious about working as a flight attendant, Lezada has advice to share.
"Flair will [teach] you everything you need to know." Though, he added, the training is intensive.
"Once you get hired and [start] training: Study, study, study. [...] Learn everything you can."
@realkennethlezada | Instagram
For Lezada, working in such a rewarding role makes all the difference. That, and getting to visit his favourite destinations for work: Cancun and Las Vegas.
“Cancun because of the tropical weather or Las Vegas because whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!"
To learn more about Flair Airlines, check out their website, or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.