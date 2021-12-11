Trending Tags

This Ontario New Year's Event Lets You Explore A Snowy Forest & 'Howl In 2022' With Wolves

You'll also get a 3-course dinner.

This Ontario New Year's Event Lets You Explore A Snowy Forest & 'Howl In 2022' With Wolves
Stephanie Brown Photography via @haliburtonforestwolfcentre | Instagram, @haliburton_forest | Instagram

Forget about ringing in the New Year — you can "howl in" the New Year at this unique event taking place in Ontario.

Haliburton Forest is hosting a New Year's Howl on the evening of December 31.

The experience begins at the Wolf Centre, where you'll get an after-hours tour of the facility, which is home to six wolves.

Depending on weather conditions, you'll either hike or snowshoe through forest trails and join in a group howl as you attempt to get the wolves to howl back.

Afterwards, you'll head over to Truss Foodworks for a 3-course dinner and bonfire. Dishes include pulled-pork sliders, smoked chuck roast, and warm apple caramel crumble cheesecake.

Reservations can be made online, so start practicing that howl.

New Year's Howl

Price: $120 per person

When: December 31, 2021, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 1095 Redkenn Rd., Haliburton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrate 2022 with the wolves at this unique experience.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

