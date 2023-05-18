This Ontario Trail Has Hidden Ruins & A Secret Spiral Staircase Leading To Turquoise Water
Tucked away in a peaceful area of Bruce County, Ontario lies a stunning hidden gem. Spirit Rock Conservation Area is a breathtaking place for a warm-weather hike and takes you past blue waters and historic ruins.
The conservation area is located a few hours outside of Toronto and allows you to escape the bustle of city living. The property boasts 215 acres of trails, trees, lookouts, cliffs, and more.
You can follow 5 kilometres of hiking trails and visit the ruins the McNeill Estate and the remains of a 17-room mansion known as the "Corran." The estate once belonged to Alexander McNeill who was born in Northern Ireland and became the the Federal Member of parliament for the North Bruce Riding after moving to Ontario during the 1800s.
After McNeil's death, the estate feel into disrepair and was eventually destroyed by a fire. You can see the stone shell while exploring the area today.
Another unique feature of Spirit Rock is the spiral staircase that takes you down a rocky ledge to the edge of vibrant blue waters. You can gaze over Colpoy’s Bay and enjoy the breathtaking views. The staircase can be found along the 2.4 km loop of the Spirit Rock Side Trail.
You can also discover a secluded beach and lookouts from the top of the Niagara Escarpment.
There is a $10 parking fee at the conservation area and the parking lot opens on the May long weekend. So, if you're looking for a unique place to explore, this enchanting spot might be worth a road trip.
Spirit Rock Conservation Area
Price: $10 parking fee
When: Parking lot opening May long weekend, 2023
Address: 92 Hwy. 6, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore ruins of a mansion and wander down a spiral staircase at this conservation area.
