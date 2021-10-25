This Robot Vacuum That Will Clean Up For You Is $100 Cheaper Than Usual RN
It'll work hard so you won't have to! 💪
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
I swear, dust and pet hair build up in my apartment as fast as a wildfire spreads and sometimes I just don't have the willpower to drag out my cleaning supplies.
If you're in the same boat, you should check out this top-rated robot vacuum that's currently on sale at Amazon Canada for $199.99 (which is actually bananas, given that most robot vacuums range from $500 to well over $1000!).
It'll last up to 2 hours on a full charge and will automatically return itself to its charging station when the battery is almost out.
It has sensors that'll prevent it from falling down stairs or colliding into things, with six cleaning modes and a scheduling function that'll make sure your home is always clean.
It's also super quiet, so you (and your neighbours) won't be bothered by the usual rumble associated with most vacuum cleaners.
With the 2021 holidays coming up, this robot vacuum could even make a great gift for someone with mobility issues — or someone who simply needs an upgrade from their old clunky vacuum.
Details: This robot vacuum is quiet but powerful and will automatically return itself to its charging station when the battery is low. It has sensors that'll prevent it from colliding into walls or falling down stairs and has six cleaning modes to choose from. You can also set it to a schedule, so it'll know exactly when to start cleaning up.