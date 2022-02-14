This Spicy A&W Valentine's Deal Gets Your S/O A Free Beyond Burger Dinner

Sections

Your taste buds will love you for it.

With Valentine's Day officially here, many Canadians are looking for a way to make the holiday as special as possible.

Just in case you're not exactly on top of things (or if you want to add something special to an already fabulous date), A&W has a crush-worthy deal for couples this Valentine's Day.

Beyond Meat and A&W have partnered up to create a burger that satisfies meat-eating and plant-based foodies alike.

It's been said that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, which makes A&W's two-for-one deal on their brand-new Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burgers pure romance.

If you head to any A&W location on February 14 and buy one Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger, you'll receive a second one completely free. Who doesn't love a good BOGO offer?

As A&W's first fully plant-based offering, the Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger is specially crafted to offer the juicy deliciousness of an A&W burger with all the benefits of a plant-based meal.

It’s made with a mouthwatering Beyond Burger patty, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and crisp red onion, topped with a plant-based jalapeño-lime aioli and served on a seven-grain bun.

With 20 grams of pea protein per serving (and no GMOs, soy or gluten), the Beyond Burger delivers all the satisfaction and flavour you could want from an A&W burger.

If you live in the GTA (and find yourself fresh out of ideas this Valentine's Day), you can spice up your plans with a Jalapeño Lime Hot Date Burger Bailout kit.

The kits include two tasty Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat burgers, packed up in an oh-so-sweet Valentine's Day box.

You can find Jalapeño Lime Hot Date Burger Bailout kits at three A&W locations: 60 John Street, 167 Church Street and 1390 Neilson Road.

Already have plans for Valentine’s Day, but love the sound of that spicy plant-based burger? You can still get your hands on a Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger from participating A&Ws across the country until March 20.

Whether you're committed to plant-based life or just looking to add some variety to your burger options, you and your Valentine can feel the heat with the Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger at A&W this Valentine's Day.

A&W’s New Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger 2-For-1 Deal

Price: Varies by location

When: February 14

Where: A&W locations nationwide

Why You Need To Go: To celebrate the launch of A&W's first fully plant-based offering (created in partnership with Beyond Meat) and for a limited time only, order one Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger from A&W and you'll get a second one free.

To learn more about the Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger, check out Beyond Meat's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

