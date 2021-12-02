This Stunning Gingerbread House Is A London Club & It's 'Dusted' With Swarovski Crystals
'Tis the season for Christmas decorations and they clearly understood the assignment 🤩
You have to be pretty rich and/or famous to get into the Annabel's Mayfair private club in London, but you don't need to be either of those to enjoy what it looks like on the outside.
The highly exclusive club typically goes all-out with decorations for the holidays, and this year they've built a breathtaking gingerbread-house facade in front of the building.
The towering two-story display features a faux icing roof, candy-cane window frames and a "dusting of millions of reignited Swarovski crystals," according to Annabel's Instagram post.
It's the latest in a long line of incredible displays at the members-only club, which is housed inside an old Georgian mansion in London.
This year's facade is even more elaborate than the Nutcracker-themed one they put up last year.
Annabel's is known for its incredible decorations inside and out, although it'll cost you a few thousand pounds a year if you want to actually go in and schmooze with its celebrity clientele such as Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan.
Fortunately there are plenty of photos from the inside on those stars' social media accounts, and the interior seems to be every bit as impressive as the exterior.
Christmas or not, the club is always worth strolling past while you're in London because of the many holidays they celebrate.
Annabel's really went for IT at Halloween this year with a Pennywise display, which included a terrifying clown face at the front door.
The club also does an annual benefit for the Amazon rainforest, and the place is transformed into a stunning jungle scene for the event.
It's no wonder the stars have been flocking here since the days of Frank Sinatra!