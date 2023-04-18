This Tiny House For Sale Is Luxury On A Budget & It's Under $65K (PHOTOS)
They'll ship it anywhere within the U.S. or Canada.
There's an adorably cozy tiny home model in Wilmington, North Carolina that can be built for you in just a few weeks upon purchase. The real estate property can be shipped to you anywhere in the U.S. or Canada, so you don't have to be located in the Tar Heel State to buy it.
It's extremely affordable for under $65K, and it practically screams luxury on a budget.
There is one bedroom, one bathroom and a loft for storage, making the movable property 224 square feet. The modern farmhouse-styled interior has shiplap white walls that really open up the space.
The wooden countertops pair perfectly with the darker vinyl-wood flooring and highlight the fully-functional kitchen that comes with a sink, a two-burner stovetop, a refrigerator and tons of storage, where you could even fit a small microwave.
The kitchen.Tiny House Listings
The black hardware accents the white cabinets and a barnyard door that rolls open to the bathroom, giving the area an elevated and clean finish.
The washroom comes complete with a toilet, a full shower and a vanity with a mini barnyard door to match the entryway.
The shower. Right: The toilet and vanity.Tiny House Listings
In the middle of the tiny home Is a lounge space that fits a plush loveseat and sits right beside the bed.
Under the bed, there is extra storage to put anything that might not fit atop the loft. It fits a queen-sized mattress, so it's a pretty roomy space for lounging.
The bedroom and living area.Tiny House Listings
This small property is manufactured to withstand high winds of 155 mph. The walls and ceilings are insulated and the floor is waterproof. There is an on-demand propane hot water heater for the water sources on-site, too.
It can be parked legally in any tiny home community and in most mobile home municipalities.
