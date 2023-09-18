This Vancouver Brewery Takes Honours For The World's Best Light Lager & Canada's Best IPA
It's official!
Attention beer aficionados and those looking to explore quality brews: Stanley Park Brewing has recently gained significant recognition at the 2023 World Beer Awards. If you're searching for your next go-to drink, these award-winning beers can take your upcoming social gathering to the next level.
First up, Stanley Park Brewing's Electro Lager has been officially named the World's Best Light Lager. This lager has a refreshing taste, is brewed with a 4% ABV (alcohol by volume) and has a mild bitterness level of 15 IBU (International Bitterness Units). So if you're looking for a light but flavourful option, this one could be your favourite.
The brewery's best-selling Trail Hopper IPA was also honoured, taking home the gold medal for Canada's Best American Style IPA. With a 6.8% ABV and 65 IBU, this IPA gets its bold and juicy flavours from a hearty dose of Citra and Simcoe hops.
Stanley Park Brewing didn't stop there; they also secured silver awards for their Windstorm West Coast Pale Ale, The Captain Hazy IPA, and Meteor Sour Tropical Storm. In addition, the 1897 Amber Ale received a bronze medal. This speaks to the brewery's commitment to quality and the craft of brewing across a range of beer styles.
For enthusiasts eager to try these acclaimed brews, Stanley Park Brewing has a special promotion during September. Enjoy a discount on Electro Lager 6-packs at select retail locations and on the brewery's official online store.
Electro Lager
Promo: $2 off 6-packs of Electro Lager
When: September 1 to 30
Address: At BCLIQUOR stores and their online Brewstore
Details: This light lager that serves up a clean taste with hints of citrus, all thanks to some late-stage hopping. Made with barley, oats, and a pinch of sea salt, this beer has a light-to-medium body.