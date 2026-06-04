Three men, aged between 22 and 33, killed in Montreal area over 48 hours
Three men have been killed in the Montreal area over a 48-hour span.
A 22-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in Montreal, marking the city’s tenth homicide of the year. Police said the victim was found unconscious in Parc Turin in the Villeray district after reports of gunfire.
''911 calls were made for shots heard on De Lanaudière and De Castelnau East streets,'' said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no immediate arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, police said another 22-year-old man died after a stabbing in a business in the city’s Montréal-Nord borough.
Four 15-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday in that homicide and were expected to appear in court on Thursday on various charges.
Brabant did not give details about the circumstances of the homicide.
''All the hypotheses are possible at this point to determine what led these four young people to take on this 22-year-old,'' Brabant said.
In a separate incident on Thursday morning in Montreal's northern suburb of Laval, a 33-year-old man was shot as he was getting into a vehicle. He was transported to hospital, and Laval police said he was later pronounced dead.
Quebec provincial police have been called in to investigate the homicide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.