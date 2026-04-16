Tories say minister avoiding committee oversight

Conservatives say Champagne avoiding committee study into Alto rail connection
Tories say minister avoiding committee oversight
Conservative MPs Andrew Scheer, left to right, Luc Berthold and Michael Barrett hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The Conservatives are accusing the Liberals of trying to block a committee from questioning Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne about his connection to the high-speed rail project.

Champagne's partner Anne-Marie Gaudet is a vice-president at Alto, the Crown corporation responsible for the rail project that would connect Toronto and Quebec City.

Champagne says he recused himself from decisions involving Alto and implemented a conflict-of-interest screen.

Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett has called for the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to investigate and has asked for the minister to appear at the ethics committee.

During the committee's last meeting, MPs debated for hours but did not vote on whether the minister should appear to answer questions.

Barrett says the filibuster undermines the basic accountability Canadians should demand of their politicians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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