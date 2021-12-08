Trending Tags

14 Wild Boars Were Captured In Pickering But Officials Still Don’t Know Where They Came From

They were trapped and “humanely euthanized."

14 Wild Boars Were Captured In Pickering But Officials Still Don’t Know Where They Came From
Mary Delaney | Facebook

The 14 wild boars that were seen tearing it up in Pickering, Ontario last month have been captured and "humanely euthanized."

While the wild pigs may be cute to look at from afar, the invasive species can have "significant impacts on the natural environment and agricultural industry," according to the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF).

Morgan Kerekes, a spokesperson for NDMNRF, told Narcity that the boars, which appear to be Eurasian wild boars, were captured, euthanized and sent out for "necropsy and research." This was done to learn more about wild pigs in Ontario, from diseases to pathogens, to "inform future management."

"NDMNRF staff worked with local landowners to learn where the pigs were frequenting and placed bait and trail cameras in the area," Kerekes told Narcity in an email.

Eleven of the wild pigs were captured on November 30, and the remaining three were captured on December 6.

Wild pigs are not only agents of chaos when it comes to natural environments and crops, Kerekes said they can also carry and spread diseases like African Swine Fever to other animals like wildlife and livestock.

Kerekes said the "ministry considers many factors in determining the appropriate method for removing wild pigs from the natural environment, such as, whether wild pigs could be a vector for disease, if they are breeding in the wild or are causing damage, and whether ownership can be determined."

The origin of the 14 boars is still a mystery to officials however, NDMNR does say that the "majority of wild pig sightings appear to be recently escaped livestock, including domesticated pigs, pot-bellied pigs, and farmed Eurasian wild boar."

