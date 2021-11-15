Wild Boars Were Spotted In Pickering & They Are Totally Not Meant To Be There
There's at least 14 of them in the area.
If you see a pig-like creature roaming down the road, you're not alone. There were several wild boars spotted roaming around Pickering this month (and they aren't exactly from Ontario).
Since November 5, the City of Pickering reveals that there have been at least 14 Eurasian Wild Boars seen in North Pickering. The Ministry of Natural Resources is now currently looking into these sightings.
The Ministry of Natural Resources is actively investigating the Eurasian Wild Boar sightings in North Pickering.\n\nIf you encounter a Eurasian Wild Boar, keep your distance and report the sighting to wildpigs@ontario.ca or 1.833.933.2355.\n\nVisit http://pickering.ca/wildlife\u00a0pic.twitter.com/bmS9rAl2uT— City of Pickering (@City of Pickering) 1636988189
These wild boars can pose some serious risks to the area since they can destroy agriculture and spread disease to other wildlife and livestock that are from the region.
Eurasian Wild Boars can also procreate incredibly quickly, which is why the City of Pickering is urging to capture and remove them as soon as is possible in order to maintain the integrity of the natural area.
The City also advises that anyone who sees a wild boar in the area should maintain their distance and try not to feed or catch them. Also, if you do see one, you can report your sighting to wildpigs@ontario.ca or 1-833-933-2355.
