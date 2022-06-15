8 Fresh Looks That Go Well With Any Activity In Toronto This Summer
Say goodbye to heavy knits and hello to tanks and tees.
Now that Mother Nature has kindly blessed us with some sunshine, Torontonians can finally start enjoying all of the summertime happenings they've been anticipating.
Whether you're planning on taking a hike in the GTA or hitting up one of Toronto's many food festivals, Reitmans is your one-stop shop for deciding what to wear. They have outfits for any occasion, no matter which summer activity is on your list.
The options are plentiful and super cute, from cozy loungewear sets to light blazers and little black dresses. So, if you're searching for things to do in the city this summer — and trendy outfits to match — you might appreciate these fun ideas.
Hit Up Taco Fest In A Breezy Linen Fit
@rvdicvltaste | Instagram, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
When: June 17-19
Price: Starting at $12.50
Why You Need To Go: With 30 vendors to discover, you can try all kinds of tasty tacos prepared by some of Toronto's most celebrated chefs. Oh, and there will be an assortment of tequilas to sample too!
Outfit Of Choice: Stay cool as a cucumber at this spicy event in a bright linen-blend dress, or pair these wide-leg linen pants with a breezy blouse.
Hike The Dundas Valley Trail System In Hyba Activewear
Courtesy of Michael Nyby, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 650 Governors Road, Dundas, ON
When: Every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Price: $11 per vehicle
Why You Need To Go: With over 40 kilometres of recreational trails to explore, you can hike among colourful meadows, lush forests and picturesque streams. The Main Loop is a great option for a day trip — it's a 3.4-kilometre hike that should take around 90 minutes from start to finish.
Outfit Of Choice: Since you'll probably break a sweat on the trail, be prepared and throw on a pair of Hyba running shorts and a matching tank.
Go See A Toronto Outdoor Picture Show In Comfy Loungewear
@topictureshow | Instagram, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address:
- Christie Pits Park: 750 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
- Fort York: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
- Corktown Common: 155 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
- Bell Manor Park: 1 Bayside Lane, Etobicoke, ON
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Grab some yummy snacks and catch an outdoor screening at your neighbourhood's park sometime this summer. Toronto Outdoor Picture Show puts them on so that local communities can come together to watch popular, critically acclaimed flicks for free.
Outfit Of Choice: Sit back and enjoy the show in Hyba high-rise ankle leggings and a light cardigan, in case it gets a little chilly when the sun goes down.
Enjoy A Night Out At The Distillery District In A Cocktail Dress
@evemailhot | Instagram, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
When: Anytime
Price: Prices vary
Why You Need To Go: The beautiful scenery of Toronto's historic neighbourhood might be enough to convince you to visit — but the adorable restaurants and lively pubs make it all the better. You really can't go wrong with an evening at The Distillery District, from beer halls to authentic Mexican cuisine.
Outfit Of Choice: Get all dressed up for a night on the town in a smooth satin dress or an open-back maxi dress.
Visit The AGO After Work In A Light Blazer
@ayeetzy | Instagram, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
When: Closed on Mondays; open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Price: Admission starts at $25 (ages 25 and under are free)
Why You Need To Go: Gather your coworkers and head over to the AGO to catch the latest exhibit. It's a great after-work activity, especially on Wednesdays and Fridays when it's open late.
Outfit Of Choice: A striped blazer with matching wide-leg pants is the perfect ensemble for this experience — and it doubles as a sophisticated work outfit too.
Listen To Jazz At Ripley's Aquarium In Something Cute & Casual
Dennizn | Dreamstime, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
When: Every second Friday of each month from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Price: Starting at $44 for adults
Why You Need To Go: Experience the magic of Ripley's Aquarium while taking in the smooth sounds of live jazz — because what's more soothing than calm water and the blues? Delicious cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase too.
Outfit Of Choice: Enjoy the music and captivating marine life in a pair of cropped mom jeans and a cute printed blouse for an elevated yet comfy look.
Hit Up Toronto's Beer Fest In Style
Kristen | Adobe Stock, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
When: July 22-24
Price: Starting at $84.13
Why You Need To Go: While you can try a ton of delicious IPAs and lagers at Toronto's Beer Fest, you can also jam out to live music and find appetizing eats. There will be lots of epic moments to toast to, with guest artists like Nas and Sam Roberts Band.
Outfit Of Choice: Spend the day tasting beer and dancing to tunes in a cute linen romper or a sleeveless jumpsuit — both ideal options for moving as freely as you'd like.
Get Out Of Dodge In Travel-Friendly Attire
@seba_aviation | Instagram, Courtesy of Reitmans
Address: 6301 Silver Dart Dr., Mississauga, ON
When: The choice is yours
Price: Prices vary
Why You Need To Go: If your most anticipated summer event is actually leaving the city for once, then get ready to soar to your destination of choice. Whether you're headed to the Maritimes or mountains, plenty of adventures are waiting for you.
Outfit Of Choice: Make sure you're in your comfiest flight apparel, like a roomy t-shirt dress or a Hyba short-sleeve pullover.
