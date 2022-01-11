Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

8 Toronto Food Subscriptions That Send Tasty Treats Right To Your Door Every Month

You'll never run out of pasta or ice cream. 🍝🍦

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
8 Toronto Food Subscriptions That Send Tasty Treats Right To Your Door Every Month
@crafty_ramen | Instagram, @sostreats | Instagram

Yes, ice cream subscriptions actually exist, along with tons of other delicious food subscriptions that you can get delivered in Toronto.

From ramen kits to gooey cookies, you'll never be hungry again with these food boxes, some of which can be delivered as often as every week.

Chicken Wing Subscription

Price: $44.46

Details: Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken recently launched its new monthly wing subscription box, which means you can indulge in this classic comfort food right from your kitchen. You can choose between spicy sesame style or honey garlic style.

Find it on Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken

Coffee Subscription

Price: $40 per month

Details: Nothing is worse than waking up in the morning and realizing you're fresh out of coffee, and this subscription from The Social Blend will help you avoid this situation. You can get two bags of coffee from a variety of roasters every month, and can choose between "classic" or "adventurous" flavours.

Find it on The Social Blend

Ice Cream Subscription

Price: $64.99 + per month

Details: Your inner child would approve of Neale's Sweet N' Nice monthly subscription, which delivers tubs of tropical flavoured ice cream right to your door. It's the perfect excuse to indulge!

Find it on Neale's Sweet N' Nice

Ramen Subscription 

Price: $12.50 + per kit

Details: You don't have to leave home to indulge in warm bowls of ramen thanks to this subscription box from Crafty Ramen. You'll get kits delivered to your door every two to four weeks, and there are lots of flavours to choose from.

Find it on Crafty Ramen

Pizza Subscription

Price: $65.94 +

Details: General Assembly Pizza offers the world's first pizza subscription, and you can get tasty frozen pies sent to your home in a variety of flavours.

Find it on General Assembly Pizza

Cookie Subscription

Price: $18 +

Details: Get a glass of milk ready, because SOS Treats will send packs of cookies to your door as often as every week. You can build-your-own box or choose to get surprised with cookie flavours like Nutella and Red Velvet.

Find it on SOS Treats

Italian Subscription

Price: Prices vary depending on meals

Details: You can dine like you're in Rome without leaving your house thanks to Porta's Italian subscription service. You can build a box filled with pizza, pasta, and desserts that will be delivered as often as every week.

Find it on Porta

Breadwinner Subscription

Price: $30 +

Details: Fill your shelves with fresh bread by subscribing to the Dear Grain Bakery's bread delivery. You can choose three different loaves that will arrive at your doorstep as frequent as weekly.

Find it on Dear Grain Bakery

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

From Your Site Articles

15 Small Businesses In Toronto That Offer Delivery So You Can Shop Local Without Getting Out Of Bed

Some even offer free shipping! 🙌

@rosecity.goods | Instagram, @studiomikafleur | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With Ontario's most recent COVID-19 measures officially in place, it might seem a little less appealing to pop in and out of your shops in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

'Cake Boss' Just Opened The First Carlo's Bakery In Canada & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)

The Mississauga shop has SO many sweets! 🍰🌈

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, @carlosbakery | Instagram

Here's some good news to sweeten up your week. Carlo's Bakery has officially opened its first Canadian location in Port Credit, and you can finally get your hands on all sorts of iconic treats right here in the GTA.

Owned by Buddy Valastro, who is known for his television series Cake Boss, the bakery offers a range of food items, from rainbow cakes to New York-style pizzas.

Keep Reading Show less

Vote For The Toronto Pizza Spot With The Best Cheese Pull

Where can you find the cheesiest pizza in the city?

@takeoutinthesix | Instagram , @trukimmy | Instagram

Whether it’s super-thin and Neapolitan-style or loaded with meat and cheese, Toronto knows how to do pizza — and the amount of choice can even be overwhelming.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Fried Chicken Sandwich Has A Secret Ingredient & Your Inner Child Will Approve

The limited-edition sandwich is served on an iconic bagel, too.

Kettlemans Bagel | Handout, Kettlemans Bagel | Handout

If you're the kind of person who likes to eat dessert first, then you'll want to get your hands on this new sandwich in Toronto, which comes with a super sweet, super secret ingredient.

Kettlemans Bagel and Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken have teamed up to create a limited-edition fried chicken sandwich.

Keep Reading Show less