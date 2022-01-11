8 Toronto Food Subscriptions That Send Tasty Treats Right To Your Door Every Month
You'll never run out of pasta or ice cream. 🍝🍦
Yes, ice cream subscriptions actually exist, along with tons of other delicious food subscriptions that you can get delivered in Toronto.
From ramen kits to gooey cookies, you'll never be hungry again with these food boxes, some of which can be delivered as often as every week.
Chicken Wing Subscription
Price: $44.46
Details: Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken recently launched its new monthly wing subscription box, which means you can indulge in this classic comfort food right from your kitchen. You can choose between spicy sesame style or honey garlic style.
Coffee Subscription
Price: $40 per month
Details: Nothing is worse than waking up in the morning and realizing you're fresh out of coffee, and this subscription from The Social Blend will help you avoid this situation. You can get two bags of coffee from a variety of roasters every month, and can choose between "classic" or "adventurous" flavours.
Ice Cream Subscription
Price: $64.99 + per month
Details: Your inner child would approve of Neale's Sweet N' Nice monthly subscription, which delivers tubs of tropical flavoured ice cream right to your door. It's the perfect excuse to indulge!
Ramen Subscription
Price: $12.50 + per kit
Details: You don't have to leave home to indulge in warm bowls of ramen thanks to this subscription box from Crafty Ramen. You'll get kits delivered to your door every two to four weeks, and there are lots of flavours to choose from.
Pizza Subscription
Price: $65.94 +
Details: General Assembly Pizza offers the world's first pizza subscription, and you can get tasty frozen pies sent to your home in a variety of flavours.
Cookie Subscription
Price: $18 +
Details: Get a glass of milk ready, because SOS Treats will send packs of cookies to your door as often as every week. You can build-your-own box or choose to get surprised with cookie flavours like Nutella and Red Velvet.
Italian Subscription
Price: Prices vary depending on meals
Details: You can dine like you're in Rome without leaving your house thanks to Porta's Italian subscription service. You can build a box filled with pizza, pasta, and desserts that will be delivered as often as every week.
Breadwinner Subscription
Price: $30 +
Details: Fill your shelves with fresh bread by subscribing to the Dear Grain Bakery's bread delivery. You can choose three different loaves that will arrive at your doorstep as frequent as weekly.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.