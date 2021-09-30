A 3-Day Festival Is Coming To Toronto This Week & Will Support An Indigenous Charity

Long voter lines
Toronto voters showed up to polling stations yesterday ready to cast their ballots, but some were met with massive lines and long wait times.
Torontonians took to Twitter to share their frustrations.
One Twitter user even claimed they waited 75 minutes to vote, while others reported even longer wait times of up to 2 hours.
Premier Doug Ford responds to election results and encourages 'unity'
Premier Doug Ford responded to Trudeau's win this morning in a press release saying, "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his re-election and congratulate all federal leaders who campaigned across Canada to ensure Canadians' voices were heard on the important issues facing this country."
Ford went on to address how for many Canadians, this election has been "extremely difficult and divisive."
The premier also clarified his own views on vaccine certificates that come into effect in Ontario tomorrow.
"There are a lot of people who are concerned about this policy and I want you to know that I hear you. I understand your concerns about protecting your civil liberties and right to privacy. While many fully vaccinated people like myself share these concerns, the greater concern is having to shut down again or experience a sudden surge in cases like in Alberta and Saskatchewan."
Mayor John Tory Responds
Mayor John Tory congratulated Trudeau in a statement released on Twitter early this morning at 5: 15 a.m. and thanked all Toronto residents who "cast their ballot" in the election.
"I want to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his election victory," said Tory in a statement.
"During the election, I was encouraged by the Prime Minister's commitment to continued pandemic emergency financial support for Toronto, and all municipalities, as well as making needed investments in housing, transit and healthcare – including mental health. We also look forward to moving forward with universal child care."
"I am committed to continuing to work with the Prime Minister, his Ministers, and Toronto MPs to advance these priorities and get through this pandemic and make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever for the benefit of the city and the entire country," he said
Green Leader Annamie Paul loses Toronto riding
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul did not win a seat in the Toronto Centre riding as she had hoped, in her third attempt to secure a seat in the riding.
Paul congratulated all of the Green Party candidates who won and acknowledged her loss of the Toronto Centre riding, saying, "Certainly I am disappointed, it is hard to lose. No one likes to lose."
Liberal Marci Ien won the riding of Toronto Centre, and Paul congratulated her on her win.
"I just spoke with Marci Ien before coming down here, and I wanted to sincerely congratulate her. I hope that and I'm sure that the people of Toronto Centre will make sure that she provides them with good representation."
"But I am so proud of the effort, the creativity, the innovation that our team brought to this race. We promised to offer real representation. We promised to offer a real choice to the people of Toronto Centre who have so much need, so much work that needs to get done, and you did that, and I thank you for that."
Where the ridings currently stand
Toronto has remained strongly Liberal, with all 25 Toronto ridings leaning red according to 680 News's Real-Time Results and Map. However, more mail-in votes are coming in and will still be counted in the days to come.
Currently, 23 of these ridings have declared a liberal winner. However, both Davenport and Spadina–Fort York are awaiting results.
Here are Toronto ridings that have gone Liberal:
- Beaches East York
- Don Valley East
- Don Valley North
- Don Valley West
- Eglinton-Lawrence
- Etobicoke Centre
- Etobicoke Lakeshore
- Etobicoke North
- Humber River-Black Creek
- Parkdale-High Park
- Scarborough–Agincourt
- Scarborough Centre
- Scarborough-Guildwood
- Scarborough North
- Scarborough Rouge Park
- Scarborough- Southwest
- Toronto Centre
- Toronto-Danforth
- Toronto-St. Paul's
- University-Rosedale
- Willowdale
- York Centre
- York South Weston