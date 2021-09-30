Trending Tags

A 3-Day Festival Is Coming To Toronto This Week & Will Support An Indigenous Charity

The festival will support residential school survivors.

A 3-Day Festival Is Coming To Toronto This Week & Will Support An Indigenous Charity
@foreverfest.ca | Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Forever Fest is bringing a free three-day festival to Toronto this week, and it will support the Legacy of Hope Foundation, an Inidengous charity that supports survivors of residential schools.

The festival will run from October 1 to 3 at Maple Leaf Forever Park and feature live Candian music with headliners like The Standstills, Skye Wallace and The Garden Rock Cover Band.

Along with live music, the festival will have a host of food and beer vendors you can try out, like Eastbound Brewery, Donia's Donair Truck, Daddy Brown's Kitchen Truck and more.

Food and drink tickets are $1 each and can be bought online in a denomination of 20 ahead of time as the festival is contactless.

Along with snacking, drinking and listening to Canadian music, there will also be a market square where you can shop from local Canadians.

A charity exhibit will also be on display showcasing "100 years of residential schools," according to the event's website.

Forever Fest hopes to raise $25,000 for Legacy of Hope, and donations can be made online.

Forever Fest

Price: Free (RSVP ahead of time)

When: October 1-3, 2021

Where: 62 Laing St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To support a great charity and enjoy some Canadian music.

Tickets

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

