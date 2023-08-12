A Toronto Plastic Surgeon Shared The Most Common Filler Treatments & It's Not Just The Lips
How much does it cost for the celeb look?
You've probably heard about lip fillers, but luscious lips aren't the only thing people are getting done these days.
Celebrities like Kylie Jenner have popularized the fresh-faced look of pouty lips, lifted cheeks, and sculpted chins but celebrities aren't the only people paying to look a certain way anymore.
On any given day, you could walk by countless faces created with the help of filler, from a fuller upper lip to sky-high cheekbones and wrinkle-free skin.
Filler is a common injectable treatment that restores volume to a person's face and helps fill out space, wrinkles and fine lines.
As beauty standards creep higher and higher, the demand for facial perfection has followed at a steady pace, so if you have something you'd like to tweak, chances are there is a procedure that can help you.
From plastic surgery to botox or filler, plenty of procedures are being performed here in Toronto.
Although no one needs to get work done to feel beautiful, if you are in the market to tweak your appearance or are just curious to see what procedures are popular, we did some digging for you.
Narcity spoke with a plastic reconstruction surgeon, Dr. Martin Jugenburg, from the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute and he shared the five most common filler procedures in the city and how much they cost.
Lip filler
Price: $325 to $700
The procedure: Lip filler can help change the shape, size and appearance of lips, according to Jugenburg.
"For patients with naturally thin lips, fillers can add natural fullness for a more attractive pout. With aging, there is volume loss in the lips, which can emphasize fine lines in the lips, and filler can be used here for restoration of youthful volume."
Lip filler usually takes anywhere from a half to one full syringe, so at $650 to $700 per syringe, you are looking at spending at least $325 for the perfect pout.
Cheek filler
Price: $650 to $2,800
The procedure: Cheek filler can help restore volume to a person's cheeks, and the process is fairly simple.
"Adding soft volume to the malar prominence of the cheek is used to restore a lifted and youthful appearance to the midface and can enhance the apples of the cheeks," says Jugenburg.
In order to attain that lifted look, you'll need around one to four syringes of product which could cost up to $2,800 considering one syringe is anywhere from $650 to $700.
Chin filler
Price: $650 to $700
The procedure: If you have a smaller chin, filler can help elongate your jawline, according to Jugenburg.
"For a small chin, fillers can produce a beautiful change in facial profile, elongating the jawline and adding a defining and elegant chin point."
Jugenburg says, "Chin filler can support aging soft tissues by increasing chin projection" to help create subtle differences in a person's face that go a long way.
This procedure only takes about one syringe of filler, so it can range from $650 to $700.
Facial folds
Price: $650 to $1,950
The procedure: As you get older, you may notice that your laugh lines get a bit deeper and that other facial folds are starting to show a bit more.
Facial filler can help fill in these folds for a more plump appearance.
"With aging, we see loss of facial volume and descent and drooping of facial skin and muscles, which leads to deeper and more obvious creases in the face," says Jugenburg.
"Fillers in these areas can help gently lift tissues and soften these creases producing a more youthful contour."
This look takes about one to three syringes, so to achieve this look, you'll be spending between $650 to $1,950.
Under eye filler
Price: $650 to $1,400
The procedure: Hollow eyes and dark circles are fairly common and can be genetic or come with age, according to Jugenburg. But "tear trough" filler can help lessen its appearance.
"Carefully placed filler can soften shadowing under the eyes, which can brighten the eye appearance and improve the contour of the midface for a more refreshed look."
This procedure usually takes only one syringe for both eyes, but if a patient has deeper hollows, it can take up to two syringes.
What is the difference between Botox and fillers?
Botox and fillers are both used to help create a soft and youthful face, according to Jugenburg, but they achieve this look in different ways.
While filler adds volume to someone's face, botox actually relaxes a person's facial muscles.
"Botox injections temporarily weaken muscles that are causing unwanted wrinkles. Fillers add volume and retain moisture and can be used to address volume loss that occurs as we age or to help define and enhance features by adding volume," says Jugenburg.
So while both procedures may give you a similar outcome, you might want to talk with your doctor to decide which route is best for you and your body.
What do fillers do?
Dermal fillers add volume to a person's face in order to smooth out the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and facial folds through injectable treatments. So if you don't like needles they may not be for you.
"These are widely used and can be made from both natural and synthetic materials, and they vary in thickness and also longevity," says Jugenburg.
"The most popular fillers on the market are based on Hyaluronic Acid, which is a substance that naturally exists in the human body, lubricating soft connective tissues, the skin, the eyes and the joints."
How long does it take to recover from fillers?
Fillers don't have a long recovery time, so you can walk in for a filler appointment and walk out without too much hassle.
Jugenburg says most patients "experience little or no downtime and can return to work and continue usual daily activities."
Although most patients will have "mild swelling and tenderness, and occasionally bruising."
But luckily, Jugenburg says that these mild symptoms should go away in about a week.
