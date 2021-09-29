Trending Tags

'Beer Picking' Is This Year's Ultimate Fall Activity & You Can Do It Just Outside Of Toronto

Apple picking is so last year.

Courtesy of Coors Organic

Fall is the time to don a cozy sweater, maybe a scarf, grab your best pals and head out to an orchard or a local farm to experience the bounty of the harvest season.

If you've already gone apple picking with the crew a hundred times, and you're good for pumpkins this year, perhaps you're ready to try something completely different — like beer picking.

Coors Organic is creating the ultimate you-pick of the season where you can fill your basket with something refreshing: a light lager brewed with simple and organic ingredients.

Grab your friends (19+) and make your way to the Coors Organic Beer Picking Farm, located at Homestead Orchards (just an hour away from Toronto), for a post-summer pick-me-up on October 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After a hard day's work picking your beers straight from the trees (seriously!) in an actual orchard, you can retire to the Beer Farm Lounge for a sip and some organic eats. This one-day event is totally free, all you have to do is register for a one-hour time slot on Eventbrite.

Courtesy of Coors Organic

Registration comes with a host of goodies, including six beers to take home, a complimentary beer ticket redeemable at the Beer Farm Lounge and some organic nibbles. To help you enjoy the day responsibly, there's a max of one drink ticket per guest, and your fresh-picked Coors Organic beers are to take home.

The Coors Organic Beer Picking Farm

Price: Free

When: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Address: Homestead Orchards, 3961 Old Homestead Rd., Sutton, ON (follow the signs on Old Homestead Road to the Beer Picking entrance)

Why You Need To Go: Grab some great pics and enjoy organic eats and drinks at this adults-only (19+) fall-picking experience.

Reserve your spot for the Coors Organic Beer Picking Farm online. You can follow Coors Organic on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

