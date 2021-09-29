'Beer Picking' Is This Year's Ultimate Fall Activity & You Can Do It Just Outside Of Toronto
Apple picking is so last year.
Fall is the time to don a cozy sweater, maybe a scarf, grab your best pals and head out to an orchard or a local farm to experience the bounty of the harvest season.
If you've already gone apple picking with the crew a hundred times, and you're good for pumpkins this year, perhaps you're ready to try something completely different — like beer picking.
Coors Organic is creating the ultimate you-pick of the season where you can fill your basket with something refreshing: a light lager brewed with simple and organic ingredients.
Grab your friends (19+) and make your way to the Coors Organic Beer Picking Farm, located at Homestead Orchards (just an hour away from Toronto), for a post-summer pick-me-up on October 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After a hard day's work picking your beers straight from the trees (seriously!) in an actual orchard, you can retire to the Beer Farm Lounge for a sip and some organic eats. This one-day event is totally free, all you have to do is register for a one-hour time slot on
Eventbrite.
Registration comes with a host of goodies, including six beers to take home, a complimentary beer ticket redeemable at the Beer Farm Lounge and some organic nibbles. To help you enjoy the day responsibly, there's a max of one drink ticket per guest, and your fresh-picked Coors Organic beers are to take home.
The Coors Organic Beer Picking Farm
Price: Free
When: Saturday, October 2, 2021
Address: Homestead Orchards, 3961 Old Homestead Rd., Sutton, ON (follow the signs on Old Homestead Road to the Beer Picking entrance)
Why You Need To Go: Grab some great pics and enjoy organic eats and drinks at this adults-only (19+) fall-picking experience.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.