11 Places To Watch The Sunset In Toronto On A Cozy Fall Evening
Don't forget the camera! 🌅
Toronto is a photogenic city, but golden hour is when the 6ix really sparkles. Toronto sunsets deliver views of skyscrapers draped in gold and pink, cotton-candy skies.
We've rounded up some of the best spots in the city for taking in the setting sun. From lookouts with epic views of the city skyline to serene lakeside parks where you can cozy up with a friend, these spots promise a front-row seat to beautiful sunset views.
Get ready to be captivated — here are 11 of the best places in Toronto to watch the sunset.
Riverdale Park East
Address: 550 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 18-hectare park near Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue is popular for its views of the downtown Toronto skyline.
Beautiful to visit in any season, in winter the park also has an artificial outdoor ice rink and change rooms for putting on skates.
A playground can be found to the east of the park. There are also many recreational trails at the north end of the park for a scenic stroll.
Polson Pier
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find views that are second to none at Polson Pier. The area offers a beautiful view of Toronto's skyline, with sunsets reflecting off the waters of the lake.
The picturesque viewpoint can be found near Cabana Pool Bar on Polson Street. If you head south along the boardwalk, you'll find benches where you can sit for a while and take in the pink skies.
Sugar Beach Park
Address: 11 Dockside Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's whimsical urban beach makes for a great place to take in the setting sun.
Located on Dockside Drive near the Redpath Sugar Refinery Museum, the beach isn't just a fun spot to visit in summer.
In fall and winter, you can head here to catch the sun as it sets between the bright pink umbrellas. The area looks even prettier after a snowfall, when the beach and umbrellas are capped in white.
Pro tip: head to the southernmost tip of the beach to catch a picture-perfect view of the sun as it sets over the Toronto harbour.
Humber Bay Arch Bridge
Address: Martin Goodman Trail, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Humber Bay Arch Bridge is easily one of Toronto's most iconic structures. Part of the Martin Goodman Trail, the bridge is a popular place for photos, partly because the bridge itself is so photogenic.
Come sunset here, you'll be treated to breathtaking vistas of the sun lowering over the water.
R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
Address: 2701 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem location in Toronto is a great spot to take in beautiful sunset views.
The plant itself is the largest ensemble of art deco structures in the city, and makes for a beautiful backdrop for photos.
While you can't actually go inside (the building is sometimes open for Doors Open Toronto) the grass outside makes for a perfect picnic spot.
High Park
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are multiple spots in High Park where you can get epic views of the setting sun.
Head to Grenadier Pond for a beautiful view of the sun lowering over the water. If you want an elevated view, you can also climb up the hill and look out at the park and the lake all at once.
You can also take in pretty sunset views over the Maple Leafe Garden. No matter where you are, you're sure to see beautiful golden skies and pink clouds.
Scarborough Bluffs
Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a spot with endless opportunities for beautiful photos, the Bluffs are it.
The Scarborough Bluffs provide a great vantage point in the city for taking in a beautiful sunset.
You can hike up one of the cliffs and watch the setting sun or have a picnic on the waterfront and watch the sun dip into the lake.
Toronto Islands
Address: Toronto Islands, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There’s no shortage of stunning sights in Toronto, but watching the sunset from the Toronto Islands makes for an absolutely breathtaking experience.
From the Toronto Islands, you can get a full, unobstructed view of the Toronto skyline and a wide view of the pink skies.
Trillium Park
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Trillium Park at Ontario Place is where you can get a spectacular view of the Toronto waterfront.
With fire pits, lakeside walkways, and pavilions, it's a great spot to go for a walk and cozy up by a fire pit to watch the sunset.
Reservations are required to host fires and can be made online.
Sunnyside Pavilion
Address: 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sunnyside provides a serene place to take in the golden skies over the water.
For the best views, head to the Sunnyside Bridge that crosses Gardiner and Lake Shore, where you can get a spectacular view of the sun setting below the highway.
Chester Hill Lookout
Address: Chester Hill Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Chester Hill Lookout is a secret spot in the city where you can get breathtaking views of Toronto.
Sitting at the end of a quiet residential street off Broadview Avenue, the lookout is a circular observation deck that has great views of the downtown area, the Evergreen Brickworks and the Don Valley Parkway.
You can find the lookout at the end of Chester Hill Road, just north of the Danforth.
Enjoy!