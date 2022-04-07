Blue Jays Fans Can Win A Stay In This Luxe Toronto Suite & It Has Unbeatable Views
This takes "VIP Suite" to a whole new level.
Spring is in the air, and Toronto's energy is buzzing with people rejoicing over concerts and outdoor sports events. For baseball fans in the city, this means being able to watch their beloved Blue Jays play at home again — all season long.
If you're planning on making the Rogers Centre your home-away-from-home this baseball season, you can have a chance at making that dream come true with Budweiser Canada's Home of Homers contest.
To celebrate the return of the bustling stadium, the beer brand is taking over a suite at the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel located inside the Rogers Centre. One lucky fan (19+) will score the room for an entire month this summer.
The winner will enjoy Blue Jays games for free from a personal skybox, complete with space for you and your best bud to kick back and take in the incredible views.
Budweiser gets that watching the game is more fun with friends, so they're offering an additional city-view room for your guest of choice.
This high-end suite is a hot piece of real estate on the Toronto market (for obvious reasons) and the 4-star hotel, located right inside the stadium, could be the home-away-from-home of your dreams.
You'll be in the middle of the action, witnessing every pitch and home run from your window.
Between innings, you can grab a bite to eat at the Sportsnet Grill patio and get your coffee fix from the Starbucks located in the hotel. There's also an indoor pool, whirlpool and fitness centre to help you unwind after an exciting game.
As for where to celebrate, you won't be short on options. You can cheers with some Buds in your suite (room service, anyone?) or explore the city. The hotel is in the heart of downtown Toronto, so even if you live here, you can experience the 6ix in a new way.
The space is sprawling and features an ultra-comfy bed to match the territory, so you can sleep like a baby after celebrating the W.
The contest is open to baseball fans ages 19+ across the country (except Quebec) until April 30. If you're not from Toronto, you can take advantage of the free high-speed internet in the suite to work remotely — or book off some well-deserved vacation time.
To enter, you have to be over 19 years old — and a Blue Jays fan, of course. From there, all you have to do for your chance to score the ultimate "room with a view" is share with Budweiser why you and your friends deserve to win.
If you win, you can spend your summer catching up with your pals and rooting for your home team in style. With this suite as your second home base for the season, you and your crew won't be short on places to hang (or on IG photo ops).
Win A Stay At The Rogers Centre Marriott This Baseball Season
When: Contest is open for entries until April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST. The winner receives access to the Home of Homers suite from May 16 until June 19, 2022.
Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Details: Budweiser's Home of Homers is open for the season and it could be yours this summer. For full rules and regulations — and your chance to win access to a luxury stadium-view suite at the Rogers Centre Marriott — visit homeofhomers.ca.
