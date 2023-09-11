Blue Jays Fans Can Win The Biggest Prize In MLB History
Score big with Jays Care’s Super September 50/50 draw!
Ever dreamed of hitting the ultimate home run? Well, dust off your baseball caps because Jays Care Foundation is offering the biggest prize in MLB history! They're serving up grand-slam-level prizes!
This Super September is all about you, the fans. Just imagine pocketing $3.9 MILLION like last year's lucky winner. But hang tight, because they're aiming even higher this year. With prizes ranging from sun-soaked beach vacations to serene weekend golf retreats, the Super Saturdays & Super Sundays, starting September 9, promise an experience like no other.
Dive into history, support the admirable mission of Jays Care Foundation, and help level the playing field for youth across Canada. The month-long 50/50 jackpot wraps up on October 1. The earlier you join in on the fun, the more prizes you could win!
Super September 50/50
Prizes: 77 early bird prizes (over $130,000 in prizes)
When: August 31 - October 1
Why You Should Enter: Don’t miss out on a chance to win big while supporting a great cause. Half the proceeds from every ticket sold go to Jays Care programming, supporting incredible youth initiatives.
Participants must be of age to enter and be legal residents of Canada. If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.