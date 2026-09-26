Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer delays retirement decision until the off-season
Max Scherzer wasn't ready to call it quits just yet.
Scherzer will start on short rest for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds in a scheduling decision that appeared to give the surefire Hall of Famer a proper sendoff in Toronto's final game of the season.
But the 42-year-old told media Saturday that he will wait until the off-season to decide if he'll retire or play another season of Major League Baseball.
"I've gone through ups and downs through the season. I get it, but I've gotten to this point where I'm pretty healthy," said Scherzer, sitting in the Blue Jays' dugout at Rogers Centre. "I've talked to everybody in my inner circle, and we all kind of feel the same way.
"We don't need to make a decision today. Get to the off-season and just see how things unfold."
Scherzer noted that he's never had a serious injury over his Hall of Fame-calibre career, just nagging hurts and pains as he's gotten older.
He was on Toronto's 15-day injured list from April 27 to June 10 with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. After one start, he went back on the 15-day IL on June 14 with back spasms.
Now that Scherzer's healthy again and says he's in mid-season form, he feels like he could pitch another season. But there are other potential issues, including the likely labour disruption of either a lockout or strike when the collective agreement between MLB and the players' union expires this winter.
"We've also got a lot of uncertainty next year with all the labour issues, so you just don't know how the season's going to happen or unfold, or what opportunity is going to be in front of me," said Scherzer, who was a member of the MLBPA's executive subcommittee in the early 2020s. "It's been kind of actually freeing. I've been thinking about it this way for the past say six weeks here, and nothing's really changed.
"We keep kind of circling back to the same thing and I feel good about it. So, for me, I just want to go out there and pitch tomorrow, knowing that hey, you never know; it could be my last, just in case."
Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series titles over his 19-year career.
He has amassed a 224-126 record with a 3.29 earned-run average over 500 games. His 3,550 strikeouts rank ninth on the all-time MLB list, four behind Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers.
Verlander made the final start of his career Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Scherzer and Verlander have twice been teammates and remain close friends.
"I've texted him like a little bit over the past day. I know he's definitely at his end, and I'm really looking forward to seeing him go out there and pitch, and for everything he's done in the game and accomplished," said Scherzer. "It's going to be a big moment for him, and I've really enjoyed watching him be able to get back out there one more time."
Toronto Blue Jays' Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during first inning MLB action in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
Scherzer insisted he wasn't considering sticking around for another season to surpass Verlander's strikeout total.
"It's funny how that's unfolding," said Scherzer, who was teammates with Verlander on the Tigers and later the New York Mets. "Here we are, all these years later, and we're you know neck and neck in that regard.
"I hope he goes out there and strikes out the world today."
His fiery and sometimes quirky personality earned Scherzer the nickname "Mad Max," but Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Scherzer was a joy to manage in Scherzer's two years in Toronto.
"It's been really cool, really exhausting at times, really funny at times," said Schneider with a smile. "I think overall, just getting to see inside of his process and his brain has been really eye-opening on how he views the game, how he prepares, how he navigates the day-to-day with his teammates and the staff.
"It's pretty unique, and I'm pretty fortunate to be part of it."
Brandon Williamson (5-4) will get the start for the Reds against Scherzer (3-9) in the Sunday matinee at Rogers Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.
By John Chidley-Hill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.