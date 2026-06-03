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Macklin Celebrini just added 30 spots to his free Airbnb soccer camp experience in Toronto

Surprise! Now's your chance to sharpen your skills alongside the hockey phenom.

The Toronto skyline and the CN tower on a sunny day. Right: Macklin Celebrini juggles a soccer ball on a hockey stick.

Toronto, Ontario. Right: Macklin Celebrini.

Rodrigolabs | Dreamstime, Courtesy of Airbnb
Editor, Studio

It may be "the world's game," but soccer is about to get a whole lot more Canadian at this camp hosted by Macklin Celebrini on July 2.

But how did the captain of Canada's national hockey team end up holding a soccer camp near the Ossington strip? And, more importantly, how can you get in on it?

Despite growing up in a soccer family with a Canadian soccer-player dad and being a champion athlete in his own right, Macklin admits his soccer skills could use a little work. And, with 88% of Canadians saying they don't feel very confident about their soccer knowledge, he's not alone.

Last week, Macklin announced that he's hosting "Ice to Grass," a one-of-a-kind experience available through Airbnb where you can sharpen your soccer skills with the help of expert coaches and get even more out of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Toronto. Unsurprisingly, it quickly sold out.

But there is good news for those who missed out. Earlier today in a post on Instagram, Macklin announced a surprise drop: 30 additional spots for his soccer camp experience, completely free for guests to book.

You can book the Soccer Camp with Macklin Celebrini on Airbnb from June 5 at 12 p.m. ET. Mark your calendars – they're sure to book up as fast as his first announcement!

The Soccer Camp with Macklin Celebrini is part of a bigger effort by Airbnb to ensure the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ extends well beyond this summer.

Airbnb also recently announced a $567,000 investment in four Ontario communities through its FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Impact Program alongside Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Hon. Stan Cho, and Minister of Sport, Hon. Neil Lumsden.

The project funds soccer infrastructure and programming for the next generation of soccer fans in four communities — Niagara-on-the-Lake, Prince Edward County, Gravenhurst and Bracebridge.

Macklin Celebrini juggles a soccer ball while wearing hockey gloves. Macklin Celebrini.Courtesy of Airbnb

As the tournament's first year with three host countries, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is inspiring Canadians to explore more. If you love to feel like a local when you visit a new city, booking a stay at an Airbnb and checking out Airbnb Experiences is the way to go.

Airbnb Experiences are created by local hosts and can be anything — from walking tours to workshops and, yes, even a soccer camp with Macklin Celebrini!

To learn more about Airbnb Experiences during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, check out their website and follow Airbnb on Instagram.

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