I Tried Canada's Newest Vodka Flavour To See If This Limited-Edition Cîroc Is Worth A Shot
I'm on a mission to find the perfect summer cocktail.
In summer, I turn to vodka for its lightness and versatility in mixed drinks. Finding the perfect cocktail vodka is a journey I've been on since my 19th birthday — and I've had my share of disappointments.
So, when I saw Cîroc added a new Honey Melon flavour to its lineup of premium vodkas, I couldn't wait to get a taste of this limited-edition bottle at their launch event in Toronto.
With a captivating dark green aesthetic, a DJ set pumping and no shortage of visors, the Honey Melon party delivered a preppy-chic atmosphere that I loved.
Food and drink at the Cîroc Honey Melon event. Right: Two people playing pickleball. Lauren Kaminski | Narcity Media, Courtesy of Cîroc
Plus, the sprawling pickleball court was the perfect cap to the country-club theme and backdrop to sit back and enjoy a cocktail.
Eager to get a little taste of the luxury around me, I strolled over to the bartenders dressed up in ever-so-suitable green sweater vests.
First impressions
To see exactly how Cîroc Honey Melon would perform in my summer cocktails, I opted to taste the vodka solo first.
Right away, notes of melon began to fill my senses, followed by hints of honey that added just a little sweetness.
A bottle of Cîroc Honey Melon and two cocktails. Courtesy of Cîroc
For someone who would rarely drink vodka on the rocks, I was blown away — not just by how smooth it went down, but also by how natural the taste was.
Cîroc Honey Melon is, after all, made from French grapes and distilled five times before being infused with the authentic flavours of honey and melon.
Another gold star goes to Cîroc Honey Melon's eye-catching emerald green bottle, which surely would elevate the look of any bar cart.
Cîroc Honey Melon Fizz
Now to find the perfect cocktail. I first ordered the Honey Melon Fizz — a blend of lemonade, club soda, cranberry and (of course) Cîroc Honey Melon.
The Cîroc Honey Melon Fizz.Lauren Kaminski | Narcity Media
From the first sip, I knew I'd met my dream drink. Apart from the familiar smells of juicy fruit in the summer, the tangy lemon mixed with sweet melon and tart cranberry was a delicious combo.
I was impressed that the Honey Melon Fizz was crafted with such simple ingredients yet had a rich, unique blend of flavours with the Cîroc Honey Melon shining through.
Any vodka that helps me make this complex and sophisticated cocktail at home gets my seal of approval.
Cîroc Elevated French 75
As someone who loves a classic French 75, I was pumped to do a taste test of Cîroc's twist on the original. This version incorporates the usual champagne and lemon but adds in Cîroc Honey Melon and warm, bright Peychaud bitters.
A bartender adds Peychaud bitters to the Cîroc Elevated French 75.Lauren Kaminski | Narcity Media
The flavour profile of the Cîroc Elevated French 75 is quite tart but softened and balanced, with the Cîroc Honey Melon providing a vibrant, almost candied element.
The sweetness of the honey melon perfectly replaces the classic French 75's simple syrup but adds that juicy, golden complexity only fruit notes can bring.
When I first heard about Cîroc Honey Melon vodka, I imagined it paired with more simple ingredients to let the fruity notes shine. But, even in a more complex cocktail like the Elevated French 75, the limited-edition vodka blends beautifully.
Is it the drink of the summer?
Lauren holding a Cîroc Honey Melon cocktail. Lauren Kaminski | Narcity Media
Whether you lean towards a sweeter sip or a classic cocktail with a bit of bite, Cîroc Honey Melon is a versatile vodka worth trying.
From the striking bottle to the expensive taste, there's a luxurious feel to sipping on a cocktail made with Cîroc Honey Melon.
Lauren holding a cocktail at the Cîroc bar.Lauren Kaminski | Narcity Media
When the weather warms up, a cocktail in hand puts the cherry on top of those special moments. Thanks to its fruity seasonal flavours, Cîroc Honey Melon delivers summer vibes, whether you're unwinding on the patio or hitting the town.
If you're looking to tap into the fresh summer flavour of Cîroc Honey Melon, grab a bottle of the limited-edition vodka before it's gone.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.