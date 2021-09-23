Expedia Canada Is Having A Fall Sale & You Can Fly Roundtrip From Toronto To Vancouver For Under $150
You can see if the West Coast really is the best coast.
If you've ever wanted to visit the West coast, now is a perfect time because Expedia is having a fall sale.
You can travel roundtrip from Toronto to Vancouver for just $144 when you fly with Flair Airlines and $195 if you take Air Canada when you leave from October 16 to 23. Play around with the dates and destinations to see what other deals you can score!
Be sure to check all of the airport rules and B.C. COVID-19 regulations to make the most out of your trip.
The deal is part of Expedia's fall sale where the brand is offering up to 80% off select trips, both locally and internationally. Most of the deals are on trips during the fall season, so you'll have to be a little flexible with your dates, but it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of leftover vacation days or remote work.
Details: You can save up to 80% on select hotels, flights and packages from Expedia, including a cheap flight to Vancouver from Toronto. You'll also get flexible free cancellation on most hotels to keep your mind at ease if your plans change.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.