Advertisement Content

This $10K sports grant is helping Ontario youth stay in the game — here's how to apply

Two Ontario youth athletes will receive the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant.

Exterior of a Farm Boy grocery store building with the store sign visible at the entrance., Right: Close-up of a group bringing their fists together in a circle to show teamwork.

Farm Boy grocery store exterior. Right: Group fist bump showing teamwork

Courtesy of Farm Boy Canada, Olivia Grigorita | Canva
Editor, Studio

Youth sports can build confidence, community and lifelong skills. But for many Ontario families, rising costs can make it harder for kids to stay in the game.

Farm Boy is helping change that with the launch of the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant. The new initiative will award two Ontario youth athletes grants valued at $10,000 each to support their athletic journeys. Applications are open now and close on February 15, 2026.

At the heart of the campaign is a belief that goes beyond sport. Farm Boy believes every big dream — whether starting a new passion, nurturing a community or inspiring a future champion — begins with strong roots. From proper nutrition to community support, those roots help young athletes grow.

Behind every Olympic moment are years of dedication, support and strong roots. As the official grocer of Team Canada for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, Farm Boy understands how important nourishment and community support are in helping athletes reach their potential.

That same belief is at the heart of the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant, which supports young athletes across Ontario as they work toward their own sporting dreams.

Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant poster featuring Olympians Ivanie Blondin and Renata Fast. Farm Boy Feed The Dream GrantCourtesy of Farm Boy Canada

How to apply for the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant

Nominees must be between 5 and 16 years old, live in Ontario, be enrolled in an organized sport and have a parent or guardian's permission. Anyone in Ontario can nominate a young athlete, including parents, guardians, coaches, mentors or community members.

Nominations are scored by a review committee based on the nominee's age, sport, and Ontario location, the quality of the submission, involvement in organized sport, and how the grant would support their athletic journey. Applications are scored out of 15, with ties decided by random draw.

Applications opened on January 7, 2026, and must be submitted online by February 15, 2026. Recipients will be contacted by March 9, 2026, with public announcements to follow.

Just like the first seeds planted in a field, great achievements start with strong roots. You can apply now at: https://www.farmboy.ca/feed-the-dream-grant/

TorontoSportsCanadaSports

Ontario is home to one of North America's best spas and it's a dreamy 'country castle'

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A burst of snow will bring up to 20 cm to Ontario this week before the cold snap ends

Temperatures will warm up but still be cold enough for "lingering" snow.

9 stunning island vacations from Toronto that don't require a passport

Add these Canadian islands to your bucket list.

This Ontario destination has lakeside villages and cute bakeries filled with butter tarts

It's a sweet spot for a day trip.

CSIS is hiring for these jobs and you can get paid up to $120,000 a year to be nosy

You'll help investigate threats to national security. 🔍

Costco is hiring for jobs that pay $20 to $25 an hour and some don't require any experience

Positions are available at a new unique warehouse that's opening in Canada soon.

U of T is the only Canadian school in the top 10 of this new best universities ranking

It beat every Canadian university in all of these subject areas! 📚

6 cheap and safe Caribbean destinations to visit in 2026 if you're skipping Cuba

Turquoise waters, white sands, and no travel warnings. 😌🏝️

Lotto 6/49 winners split a $5M jackpot with another ticket and didn't believe it was real

They checked the ticket online and at a store to make sure they really won the jackpot. 💸

Canada's 'most romantic town' is near Toronto and it's filled with European charm

It's the perfect place to visit with your favourite person.