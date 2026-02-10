This $10K sports grant is helping Ontario youth stay in the game — here's how to apply
Two Ontario youth athletes will receive the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant.
Youth sports can build confidence, community and lifelong skills. But for many Ontario families, rising costs can make it harder for kids to stay in the game.
Farm Boy is helping change that with the launch of the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant. The new initiative will award two Ontario youth athletes grants valued at $10,000 each to support their athletic journeys. Applications are open now and close on February 15, 2026.
At the heart of the campaign is a belief that goes beyond sport. Farm Boy believes every big dream — whether starting a new passion, nurturing a community or inspiring a future champion — begins with strong roots. From proper nutrition to community support, those roots help young athletes grow.
Behind every Olympic moment are years of dedication, support and strong roots. As the official grocer of Team Canada for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, Farm Boy understands how important nourishment and community support are in helping athletes reach their potential.
That same belief is at the heart of the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant, which supports young athletes across Ontario as they work toward their own sporting dreams.
Farm Boy Feed The Dream GrantCourtesy of Farm Boy Canada
How to apply for the Farm Boy Feed The Dream Grant
Nominees must be between 5 and 16 years old, live in Ontario, be enrolled in an organized sport and have a parent or guardian's permission. Anyone in Ontario can nominate a young athlete, including parents, guardians, coaches, mentors or community members.
Nominations are scored by a review committee based on the nominee's age, sport, and Ontario location, the quality of the submission, involvement in organized sport, and how the grant would support their athletic journey. Applications are scored out of 15, with ties decided by random draw.
Applications opened on January 7, 2026, and must be submitted online by February 15, 2026. Recipients will be contacted by March 9, 2026, with public announcements to follow.
Just like the first seeds planted in a field, great achievements start with strong roots. You can apply now at: https://www.farmboy.ca/feed-the-dream-grant/