8 Free Workshops In Toronto That'll Help Make Your Business Dreams Come True
It's called DMZ Masterclass, and spots are limited!
For Toronto's fierce leaders, entrepreneurs and future moguls, DMZ is a household name. Operating mainly in the tech industry, DMZ is a world-leading incubator that's provided tailored resources and support for Canadian and global entrepreneurs for over a decade.
Based at Toronto Metropolitan University, they provide access to funds, mentors and other key elements of success for startups and small businesses. And now, they're offering one more awesome initiative.
DMZ Masterclass, launched in September, is a pro-guided series of workshops, available for free to anyone who wants to take the next step toward their future. Whether you’re an early-stage entrepreneur, a student or a business professional looking to level up your business skills, Masterclass is for you.
Participants attending a DMZ workshop.Courtesy of DMZ
Topics tackled in the 2023 DMZ Masterclass workshops include building businesses with the help of AI, financial planning for startups and the future of virtual reality.
Whether you're an entrepreneur, are considering a career change or are just curious, this is your chance to gain world-class business knowledge at no cost.
Plus, all the classes take place outside of business hours, with refreshments provided along with 30 minutes for meeting and mingling with your Masterclassmates.
DMZ Masterclass participants mingle at a workshop. Courtesy of DMZ
Until late November 2023, you can attend these eight free workshops, with more to come in 2024. They all take place at DMZ’s Sandbox, located on the third floor at 341 Yonge Street, Toronto, and more will be added in the coming months.
So which DMZ Masterclass workshops will you be checking out?
Data & Decision Making: Google Cloud Analytics
Data & Decision Making: Google Cloud Analytics with Ernest Ortega.
When: October 17, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Learn best practices, gain insight into data analysis challenges, gain familiarity with generative AI, large language models (LLMs) and much more in this Masterclass. Hosted by Ernest Ortega, who has experience at Google, Amazon Web Services and more, this is the place to be for anyone who loves to dig into the numbers.
How To Build A Smart Company Using AI
How to Build a Smart Company Using AI.
When: October 24, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: If you're eager to understand how to harness the power of AI, you're in luck. This Masterclass, hosted by Evandro Barros (DATA H Artificial Intelligence founder and Canadian Tech Leader for Space Apps - NASA/CSA), will teach you how to embrace the tech and thrive in a future driven by AI.
Leadership & Corporate Culture
Leadership & Corporate Culture with Harrison Clarke.
When: October 26, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Harrison Clarke, Managing Partner of Clarke and Khan Consulting, leads this Masterclass on the importance of leadership and corporate culture. Building a supported and successful team is a key part of growing any business, and this workshop will help you begin to master this essential element.
Leadership DNA
DMZ Masterclass Leadership DNA with Elisabeth Burks.
When: November 2, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Led by global marketing expert Elisabeth Banks, this Masterclass invites you to look inside yourself and discover your leadership DNA. By knowing who you are as a leader, you will be in the best position to make business decisions that align with your values and goals. Think of this workshop as a roadmap for your professional leadership journey.
Responsible AI
Responsible AI with Amy Van Es.
When: November 9, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: When Amy Van Es founded Gooder, she committed herself to helping startups and established businesses do the right thing. With the arrival of AI, her expertise is more relevant than ever. If you've got questions about the ethical implications of AI as you undertake responsible entrepreneurship, sign up for this workshop ASAP.
International Market Expansion Presented by Google
International Market Expansion with Devyani Rao.
When: November 14, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Expanding into a foreign market is a massive milestone for any business. In this workshop, hosted by International Growth Consultant Devyani Rao (in partnership with Google), you'll learn the essentials for successful international growth that will give you the best shot at success.
Financial Planning
Financial Planning with Akeel Ahmad.
When: November 28, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Financial planning is important for everyone, and more so if you're an entrepreneur. In this Masterclass, financial wizard Akeel Ahmad takes you through the ins and outs of financial planning, including topics like strategic business alignment and practical skill development.
Personal Branding & Founder-Led Sales
Personal Branding & Founder-Led Sales with Helen Huang.
When: November 30, 2023, 5:30-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Developing your personal brand early in your entrepreneurial journey is an investment that pays off throughout your career — because you never know where you'll end up. Led by Helen Huang, earth scientist turned product manager turned startup founder, this workshop will take you through the how and why of personal branding and the impact it can have on successfully converting customers.
An invaluable resource for startups and established entrepreneurs alike, DMZ is solidifying their spot as a world-renowned incubator with DMZ Masterclass.
For no cost, they're putting you face-to-face with some of the world's best business brains in a truly inspiring atmosphere. Don't miss your chance to sign up for a DMZ Masterclass workshop this fall.
To learn more about DMZ Masterclass, visit their website