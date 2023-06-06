Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar's New Summer Menu Is Here With 6 New Items To Savour This Season
The flavours are giving sweet, savoury and summer.
Calling all Toronto foodies! Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar has just unveiled its exciting new seasonal menu, and it's a game-changer! Brace yourselves for an explosion of mouthwatering summer flavours and a new twist on their refreshing juices.
First up, there's the refreshing Watermelon Ceviche starter, a delightful blend of juicy watermelon chunks, zesty lime, and a medley of vibrant spices. It's the perfect way to kickstart your meal!
Next on the lineup is the Tropical Thai salad, a true masterpiece that brings together the best of both worlds. Picture crisp greens, tropical fruits, and an exquisite Thai-inspired dressing that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.
But wait, there's more! The Broccoli Caesar Wrap is a scrumptious creation featuring their famous house-made Radiant Caesar dressing. Packed with flavour and goodness, this wrap will leave you craving for more.
And let's not forget the star of the show – their new Juice Refreshers served over ice. Quench your thirst with the cool and refreshing Watermelon Crush or Grape Goddess. Made with 100% fruits and vegetables, these revitalizing beverages are perfect to beat the summer heat.
Plus, when you're looking for your next al fresco meal, you can enjoy their new Fresh Sangria at one of their many patios! This ruby red sangria is infused with your classic fruits, plus a splash of ginger kombucha for that fizzy probiotic kick. We love a cocktail with benefits.
Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lunch and Dinner
Address: All Fresh locations
Why You Need To Go: Everything is made in-house using the freshest plant-based ingredients that not only taste amazing but also nourish your body with their natural healing properties. Fresh's approach is to choose ingredients for their healthful benefits as well as for their texture, colour and flavour.