Rush frontman Geddy Lee endorses Brad Bradford in Toronto mayoral race

Geddy Lee endorses Brad Bradford in mayoral race
Geddy Lee endorses Brad Bradford in mayoral race
Geddy Lee holds a discussion with fellow Rush band member Alex Lifeson, as he promotes his book "My Effin' Life" in Toronto, on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Though his mind is not for rent, you can put him down as a Brad Bradford voter.

Rush frontman Geddy Lee is openly endorsing the city councillor in Toronto’s mayoral race.

The Canadian vocalist and bassist posted a series of photos of himself holding a small dog alongside Bradford, with a caption explaining his support for the councillor.

Lee said that while he’s always been proud to call Toronto home, the city is “changing, and not for the better.”

He added that he truly fears for the future of Toronto “under its current leadership,” and believes Bradford has “energy, fresh ideas and really cares” about all the city’s communities.

Bradford looks to dethrone Toronto mayor Olivia Chow in the upcoming election on Oct. 26. Among his campaign promises are to cut Torontonians’ water bills by 25 per cent and hire 1,000 new police officers.

Lee's post was met with mixed reactions, including Toronto hardcore punk band F***ed Up, who simply replied with vomit emojis.

In a longer statement shared on the Beaches-East York councillor’s website, Lee said that while touring the world over the last 50 years, he always felt relief when returning home. But he said that has changed.

“Toronto was the city that worked. As I look around now, it’s not the same,” he wrote. “Something has gone wrong, and it isn't the people. It’s the leadership.”

Lee added that his parents, both Holocaust survivors, came to Toronto “after surviving the worst the world could do to them, and this city gave them the one thing they wanted most: a safe place to raise their kids.”

Among other Canadian musicians getting involved in the mayoral race are Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy, who appeared on stage to throw his support behind Chow at her reelection campaign kickoff earlier this month.

He performed Blue Rodeo’s song “It Could Happen to You” — about socioeconomic inequality — before introducing Chow.

Other performers included Toronto rapper DijahSB and the Pan Fantasy Steelband, one of the city’s most recognized steel pan ensembles.

Chow’s campaign slogan is “caring, affordable and safe,” referring to the type of city the mayor says she’s built and intends to continue building.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

By Alex Nino Gheciu | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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