Guelph Police Say They Arrested A Machete-Wielding Clown & It's Just Like A Horror Movie

"Machete-wielding clown arrested," is a legit police headline, not a scary movie synopsis!

Guelph Police Say They Arrested A Machete-Wielding Clown & It's Just Like A Horror Movie
Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

No, this isn't the plot of the newest hit horror movie — Guelph Police really said they arrested a man dressed as a clown wielding a machete on Friday, October 22.

According to a police press release, a 36-year-old Guelph man now faces weapons and drug charges after an incident at a business in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say a man entered a business in the area of Willow Road and Dawson Road dressed in a clown mask and holding a machete. The man is said to have dragged another man outside while an employee called police.

The man who was dragged outside managed to break free and escape.

According to Guelph Police, officers later found a man wearing a clown mask with a machete sticking out of his backpack and arrested him after a foot pursuit. A witness reportedly said that they saw the man in question discard a 30-inch machete during the chase.

Police say they conducted a search and found drugs and cash; an investigation also ruled that the original incident in the business happened "over drugs."

