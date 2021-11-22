Trending Tags

A Canadian Tire In Guelph Caught Fire Yesterday & Had To Be Evacuated (VIDEO)

"Something was knocked onto a heater," according to police.

A Canadian Tire in Guelph had to be evacuated on Sunday after a fire caught inside the store.

Guelph police media relations coordinator Scott Tracey told Narcity that they received a call at 9:53 a.m. on. Sunday "about a possible fire inside the Canadian Tire store."


Police arrived on the scene at 10 Woodlawn Road East "three minutes later at 9:56 a.m., and the fire was visible in the front entrance."

Police say the blaze appears to be accidental, and they believe "something was knocked onto a heater inside the store which caught fire."

The store was evacuated, and "the fire was put out fairly quickly by Guelph Fire Department," according to police.

A video of the fire posted to Facebook shows the blaze burning towards the front of the store as an alarm blasts and smoke pools towards the ceiling.

Guelph fire department did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.

