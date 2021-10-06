Trending Tags

Guelph Police Are Looking For Driver Who Hit A 13-Year-Old Boy On A Bike & Drove Away

Police are asking any witnesses to call them.

Guelph Police Are Looking For Driver Who Hit A 13-Year-Old Boy On A Bike & Drove Away
Guelph Police Services | Facebook

Guelph police services are looking for witnesses in a hit and run that took place on October 4.

Police say at around 9 p.m., a 13-year-old boy riding his bike was hit by a car "at the intersection of Gordon Street and Kortright Road East," according to a press release.

It is reported that "the driver of the car left afterwards without checking on the 13-year-old boy."

The 13-year-old did not sustain any injuries, but his bike was damaged in the crash.

Police describe the car as a "grey or black two-door sedan." The driver of the car "was a white male in his 20s with a heavy build."

"It is believed witnesses might have made note of the car's licence plate but the victim did not have that information," the release reads.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Constable Joshua Beecraft at 519-824-1212, ext. 7186.

