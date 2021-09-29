Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
university of guelph

Guelph's Homecoming Weekend Sent 7 People To Hospital & A Firework Was Shot Into The Crowd

Seven people were sent to the hospital for "extreme intoxication" to beer bottle injuries.

Guelph's Homecoming Weekend Sent 7 People To Hospital & A Firework Was Shot Into The Crowd
Guelph Police Service

The University of Guelph's homecoming weekend went off with a bang, with fireworks, thrown beer bottles, and seven people sent to hospital, according to Guelph police.

Guelph police report that between 10 a.m. on September 25 and 3 a.m. on September 26, police and the City of Guelph Bylaw Compliance and Enforcement attended over 310 calls.

Fifty of the 310 calls for service were noise complaints, and 29 calls were incidents of open liquor outdoors. Police say on an average 24 hour day, they normally receive 200 calls across the city.

Police say "numerous" fines were given out for people who were "hosting gatherings, attending gatherings, and consuming alcohol outside private residences and licensed establishments," as well as for public urination and intoxication in a public place.

A large street party of "hundreds of young adults" on Chancellors Way by Edinburgh Road South took place in the 17 hours and, according to police, additional police personnel sent to maintain the safety of the gathering "represents a cost of well over $30,000."

Street Party

During the street party, police said an adult male lit a firework in the middle of a crowd, and "the firework launched in the air twice, and the male then ran with the firework, pointing the tube in the direction of a cluster of attendees, who scattered out of the way as it shot in their direction."

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Seven people from the street party were sent to Guelph General Hospital for injuries ranging from "extreme intoxication" to being hit by beer bottles tossed into the crowd.

Police, the Guelph Fire Department, the City of Guelph Bylaw Department, and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service worked together to "ensure the safety of those attending the unsanctioned event."

However, police said that despite "additional resources on scene, managing the event was quite difficult for first responders due to ongoing safety concerns, specifically the constant throwing of beer bottles by many of those in attendance."

Police say throughout the event, a beer bottle was thrown from an apartment window at police, landing on a police cruiser, a large crowd surrounded and banged on a police cruiser's hood and windows with officers inside, and the back window of one motor vehicle was smashed along with the windshield of another vehicle while they were parked in the buildings' lots.

University Of Guelph Reaction

University of Guelph President Charlotte Yates thanked police and other first responders for their efforts at the unsanctioned street party in a statement on September 26.

"I want to thank local police and fire and campus safety officers for their hard work and commitment. It is unfortunate that the actions of some people distract us from the many wonderful and important contributions the University and our students make to the life and energy of this city," she said

"Ensuring public health and safety is a shared responsibility, and those who attended this large gathering did not behave responsibly."

Yates said the university will "not tolerate activity that puts people at risk, especially during a pandemic."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

University Of Guelph Students Have Reported Spiked Drinks & Police Are Investigating

Four complaints have been made to police.

@uofguelph | Instagram

The Guelph Police are investigating students having their drinks spiked at the University of Guelph with an "unknown substance" after receiving information from the university.

Police say four complaints have been made. "Two of the complaints are related to a recent house party in the south end of Guelph, and two are related to a small on-campus gathering last month," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Things You Should Know Before You Start First Year At University of Guelph

Go Gryphons!
@_onionringood_

Frosh is only a couple weeks away and going into your first year of university can be exciting but also daunting. Luckily, these 11 tips compiled from Guelph students will help you learn the ropes a little quicker! 

1. Don't buy new textbooks.

Always check the co-op bookstore under Johnston Hall before you go and buy a brand new textbook! They sell used textbooks for cheaper and can save you some serious cash.

2. If you have classes in Alexander Hall, War Memorial or Thornborough, bring a clipboard. 

Unfortunately, the desks in these lecture halls are literally the size of a post it note, so bring something to write on if you don't type your notes on a laptop!

3. Save the coupon book you are given during the first week.

Trust me, do not throw it out! At the end of the year when you have zero money left to your name or meal plan and your body is 90% ramen noodles you will treasure those coupons like nothing else.

4. Go to Macdonald Hall if the library is full.

The business building surprisingly isn't as full as one would think, so if the library is slammed and you don't like to study in your dorm, check out Macdonald Hall!

5. Van Gogh's Ear Karaoke Nights.

Van Gogh's Ear has karaoke nights on Tuesday and they are an absolute blast. Since it isn't crazy packed, you're guaranteed to get your time to shine on stage!

6. Bullring is the perfect study spot. 

Bullring is great for not only private study but great for group study too! The music played inside is always ace, the couches are comfy AF and the food is life changing. 10/10 Bullring, 10/10.

7. Bring a mattress topper.

If you are going into residence, bring a mattress topper. The mattresses in residence are the equivalent of a brick and you will leave first year with a broken back if you don't.

8. Take advantage of Johnston Green.

Bring a frisbee, football or whatever you want when you arrive to Guelph in September to take advantage of Johnston Green! The massive green space is awesome to just hang out with friends between class or play some frisbee!

9. Take advantage of trivia nights!

McCabes downtown has a trivia night on Wednesdays and the Brass Taps has theirs Tuesdays and they are a blast!

10. Visit the Arboretum.

Make time to visit the Arboretum at least once in the Fall, it's beautiful and a great spot to go if you are looking to relieve some midterms stress.

11. Creelman is the food hall to go to.

If you are going to eat at any food hall in Guelph, eat at Creelman. They have the best food and range of options for every student!

19 Things All Basic Toronto B*tches Miss When They Go To A Small Town University

If I'm gonna be a b*tch imma be a bad one.
Pinterest

FINALLY! You’ve escaped your Toronto bubble and you’re out to see the world! You’re going to university! Ugh, you think to yourself, "I finally get to get out of the Toronto basic routine," and you're glad to be done with it (as you wear your Toronto vs. Everbody sweater at the Leaf's game). Sometimes, even the most patriotic Torontonian, the ones who have completed all of the foodie bucket lists, the ones who live for patio season, and the ones that can’t stand to listen to anything but Drake, need a break from the city.

READ ALSO: 19 Things You'll Never Get Used To In Toronto Even If You've Lived Here Forever

Keep Reading Show less

11 Ontario Universities Described By Emojis

A ridiculous way to get to know your university.
rustudentlife

Are you headed to university this fall and have no idea what you're getting yourself into? Well, there's no reason to fret because Ontario universities aren't all that complicated. In fact, they may even be described by emojis alone...

READ ALSO: 10 Ontario Provincial Parks That Are Worth Visiting In The Fall

Keep Reading Show less