University Of Guelph Students Have Reported Spiked Drinks & Police Are Investigating
Four complaints have been made to police.
The Guelph Police are investigating students having their drinks spiked at the University of Guelph with an "unknown substance" after receiving information from the university.
Police say four complaints have been made. "Two of the complaints are related to a recent house party in the south end of Guelph, and two are related to a small on-campus gathering last month," according to a press release.
This comes after Western University's reports and investigation of sexual violence at a student residence.
At this time, no assaults or injuries have been reported at the University of Guelph, according to police.
Police remind residents to be "cautious" and "aware of their surroundings."
Police say, "if you begin to feel drunk after one or two drinks, seek help from a trusted friend or staff member of the establishment and get to a place of safety as soon as possible," and "report the incident to police as soon as possible. Most drugs leave the system very quickly, so the sooner an incident is reported the more likely testing can confirm their presence."
If anyone has information or believes they may be a victim, police ask they contact Sergeant Jeff Taylor of the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7333.