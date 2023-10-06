Here's A Hack For Effortless Holiday Meal Planning
Maximize your festive celebrations!
Whether you're preparing for a festive Thanksgiving dinner or gearing up for a spooky Halloween bash, Voilà has you covered. With Voilà's convenient service, you can order your holiday essentials and everyday grocery items from the comfort of your home, office, or even while you're busy planning your next holiday gathering. Imagine enjoying your day without the burden of grocery bags—Voilà will take care of it for you.
In just a few simple clicks, you can create your holiday shopping list, which can include items like turkeys, large spiral hams, party platters, appetizers, gourmet and specialty products, and even prepared foods. Their advanced automated Ocado system ensures that your groceries are meticulously selected, almost as if you had personally picked them yourself. With their freshness guarantee and accurate delivery, you can focus on creating memorable holiday meals and parties.
But here's the real treat: If you're a new customer, Voilà is offering an incredible $80 off your groceries*! This discount is spread across your first four grocery orders placed by December 30th, 2023, giving you $20 off each time you spend $75 or more. Simply head over to their website, and voilà, the offer is yours! And that's not all—be sure to explore Voilà’s sale section for additional hot deals and keep an eye out for frequent flash sales on select items.
Voilà's Solution To Help Simplify Grocery Shopping
Courtesy of Voilà
Promotion: Save $20 on your first 4 grocery orders*
Promo code: VOILANARCITY
When: First orders must be placed before December 30, 2023 for orders scheduled for delivery on or before December 31, 2023.*
Where: Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities (Ontario only)
Why You Need To Use It: This holiday season, help increase your efficiency when preparing for holiday dinners and parties and avoid the hassle of carrying heavy bags of groceries. Let Voilà's grocery delivery service bring Thanksgiving and Halloween right to your door.
*This offer is valid for new customer orders in Ontario. Please see voila.ca for full terms and conditions.