Here's Where Tennis Star Bianca Andreescu Likes To Get A Fancy Meal & Cheap Eats In Toronto

She's a big fan of Italian food!

Bianca Andreescu during a tennis match. Right: Bianca Andreescu sitting at a restaurant with a view of downtown Toronto.
Bianca Andreescu during a tennis match. Right: Bianca Andreescu sitting at a restaurant with a view of downtown Toronto.

Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu typically has to eat a healthy diet filled with whole foods when she's training for tournaments.

However, the professional athlete says she does like to indulge in her favourite foods on cheat days and she has her go-to spots when she's back in Toronto.

The tennis star, who is originally from Mississauga, says pizza is her ideal cheat day meal, but she also loves other Italian and Mexican food as well.

We asked Andreescu to name her go-to pricey restaurant in Toronto and her favourite places to get some cheap meals as well.

Here are her four top picks in the city.

Burrito Boyz

Restaurant: Burrito Boyz

Address: Three locations in Toronto

Cuisine: Mexican

Price: 💸

Andreescu says she loves Mexican food and usually gets the chicken burrito with guac at Burrito Boyz.

"Every time I think of Mexican food and burritos that's just the first thing that comes to mind and it's not on the expensive side. Shout out to them."

The Canadian Mexican-chain is based in Ontario and has locations all over the province, including in Toronto, Hamilton, Mississauga and Niagara Falls. Despite what the name implies, you can also get quesadillas and tacos at Burrito Boyz.

Burrito Boyz menu

Sotto Sotto

Restaurant: Sotto Sotto

Address: 120 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON

Cuisine: Italian

Price: 💸💸💸

This popular Italian restaurant in Yorkville is a celebrity favourite in the city. DJ Khaled has raved about the food and Drake once called Sotto Sotto his second home.

Andreescu says she also loves to dine out at the Italian restaurant and while any pasta option is a good one, she especially loves the carbonara.

Sotto Sotto menu

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Restaurant: North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Address: There are six locations in Toronto

Cuisine: Italian

Price: 💸💸

Andreescu says she usually sticks to whole foods when she's training for a tennis tournament. However, once a week or every two weeks, the tennis star gives herself a cheat day to indulge in one of her favourite foods.

So what is an ideal cheat day meal for her?

"I love pizza so I'll probably go for a nice pepperoni pizza [...] a pizza with garlic sauce," Andreescu told Narcity.

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria menu

Pizza Nova

Restaurant: Pizza Nova

Address: There are many locations in Toronto

Cuisine: Italian

Price: 💸

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria isn't Andreescu's only go-to pizza place. The Canadian athlete also enjoys getting pizza at the well-know chain restaurant Pizza Nova.

"I really like the gluten free pizza at Pizza Nova."

There are locations all across Ontario so it may be easier to find and cheaper too!

Pizza Nova menu

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

