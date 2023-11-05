Olympian Andre De Grasse Revealed His Top Restaurants In Ontario & His Ideal Cheat Day Meal
He's currently training for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse is back in training mode as he prepares for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
That means the Olympian is eating healthy and training five to six times a week, but De Grasse says he still has a go-to meal on his cheat days.
"I always love a burger and fries. That's kind of like a go-to for a cheat meal or wings," the athlete told Narcity.
"As the [training] season comes along, I try to stay away from that and get on the vegetables and salads and lots of protein."
De Grasse was born in Scarborough and raised in Markham, but he recently made the move to Florida where he's currently training for next year.
When we asked the Olympian to name some restaurants he loves in Ontario, De Grasse admits he lets others choose the place when he goes out.
"Whoever my friends are in the city, they're the ones that take me to the restaurants. I just go with the flow," he said.
However, he did give a shout-out to two places he'd been to recently when he was back in Canada.
Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 563 King St W, Toronto
Cuisine: Seafood
Mademoiselle is a swanky restaurant in downtown Toronto that offers a variety of seafood dishes like Lobster bisque, sushi rolls and whole Atlantic Lobster as well as beautifully crafted cocktails.
Narcity's Madeline Forsyth went to Mademoiselle when it first opened in 2022 and she described it as a "bold and contemporary venue inspired by the European Coast."
Port Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1289 Wharf St Bay Ridges, Pickering, ON
Cuisine: American
Located on Frenchman's Bay in Pickering, Port is a modern restaurant with a variety of dishes like wood oven pizzas, fresh pasta, mussels and New York steak.
"I took my mom to a birthday dinner there," De Grasse said. "I was just in town in September. I got recommended that restaurant and it was pretty good."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.