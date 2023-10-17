Penny Oleksiak Revealed Her Favourite Pizza Joint & Here Are Her Top Toronto Restaurants
She says these are her go-to spots in the city!
Canadian Olympian Penny Oleksiak says she's normally pretty good about eating healthy when it comes to her training, especially now as she trains for the 2024 Olympics.
However, the professional swimmer believes in balance when it comes to food and she has some go-to spots in Toronto where she can indulge in some of her favourite foods.
Although she recently moved to California, Oleksiak shared her favourite go-to spots in Toronto whenever she's in the city.
Here are her top three picks.
Pizzeria Badiali
Restaurant: Pizzeria Badiali
Address: 181 Dovercourt Rd, Toronto
Cuisine: Italian
Price: 💸
Oleksiak did not hesitate when naming Pizzeria Badiali as one of her top choices.
"Best Pizza in Toronto obviously. My go-to order is one slice of every pizza that they have. I'm not even kidding. It's so good," the Olympic athlete said.
The pizza spot serves fresh slices that come in a variety of flavours and toppings. Some of the pizzas you can get there include Vodka Pie, the classic Margherita and Mushroom Bianco.
Narcity's Mira Nabulsi went to Pizzeria Badiali to check it out for herself after hearing people raving about it on TikTok. Although she had to wait in line at the popular joint, she said the Margherita slice was worth it and compared the experience to eating pizza in Rome.
"The flavours were so authentic, and I enjoyed every single bite. The hype is real, but so is this pizza," Nabulsi said.
Lambo's Deli
Restaurant: Lambo's Deli
Address: 176 Bellwoods Ave, Toronto
Cuisine: Italian
Price: 💸
Oleksiak is also a big fan of sandwiches, especially the ones from Lambo's Deli.
"I love Lambo's Deli. I think they're the best sandwiches," she told Narcity. "I usually order subs for my whole family and I [get] one of everything. Everything's good."
The Toronto sandwich is known for its premium sub sandwiches made with high quality ingredients. You'll have a range of options if you go there, from roast beef to mortadella and Italian trio.
Bar Chica
Restaurant: Bar Chica
Address: 75 Portland St, Toronto
Cuisine: Spanish
Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸
Bar Chica is another favourite of Oleksiak's and she says she loves ordering a variety of dishes at the tapas restaurant.
"It's really nice. I've gone there with friends too. It's a really cute restaurant," Oleksiak said.
Bar Chica's website says the restaurant serves elevated tapas, crafted cocktails and wines and is a late night hangout spot.
Narcity's Brooke Houghton went to Bar Chica when it first opened in 2022. She said the restaurant provided "magical wanderlust of visiting a hidden laneway bar in Barcelona" that could now be visited in Toronto. She praised the restaurant for its "inventive spins of traditional tapas dishes," and its fancy craft cocktails.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.