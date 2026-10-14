Neurologist to continue testifying at inquest into Toronto woman's fatal balcony fall

Inquest into Korchinski-Paquet's death continues
Inquest into Korchinski-Paquet's death continues
Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals, is comforted after singing at a public memorial and walk for justice held to honour the woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her apartment in Toronto on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Writer

A neurologist who examined Regis Korchinski-Paquet's records after her death is set to continue testifying today at a coroner's inquest.

Dr. Julien Hébert is the first witness to be called at the inquest, which comes more than six years after Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death from a Toronto balcony while police were in her home.

Hébert said Tuesday that in the years preceding her death, Korchinski-Paquet on several occasions showed symptoms in keeping with postictal delirium or postictal psychosis, both mental states that can occur after seizures.

The inquest heard Korchinski-Paquet had a long history of seizures from epilepsy, often followed by confusion, aggressive behaviour and temporary amnesia.

She had two seizures the morning of the day she died.

The inquest was announced earlier this year and is slated to last 14 days, with 13 witnesses expected to take the stand.

Korchinski-Paquet's mother, father and brother have been named as potential witnesses, as have five of the six police officers who attended the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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