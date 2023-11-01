I Visited The Dyson Demo Store In Toronto & You Need To Experience Its Magic For Yourself
It’ll blow you away (no pun intended).
When I first heard the phrase "Dyson Demo Store," my ears perked up like a puppy at the word "treat." The Dyson brand is synonymous with all kinds of delights — from top hair tools to high-tech machines and arguably the best vacuums money can buy.
With locations in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, Dyson Demo Stores provide customers (and diehard Dyson fans) with a premium shopping experience and the chance to explore the products in a whole new way.
When I approached the shopfront at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre, I felt as if I were stepping into a universe of Dyson. The store is expertly designed with stylish finishings, sleek product displays at every turn and futuristic screens showcasing the inner workings of all the products.
The Dyson Demo Store, Yorkdale Shopping Centre.Courtesy of Dyson
As someone who lives for a good hair day, I made a beeline for the hair care styling station and my chance to try out the latest tech.
Getting hands-on with hair care
These days, Dyson’s innovative hairstyling tools are pop-culture icons in their own right. From the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and Dyson Corrale™ straightener to the iconic Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and new Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, there's a tool for everyone.
A Dyson expert demonstrates the Dyson Corrale™ straightener.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
You can spend hours watching them be put to use online, but nothing beats experiencing their magic in real life. And when you go into a Dyson Demo Store, an expert is on-call to help, no matter your hair type.
A real-life tutorial with a Dyson Stylist was so much more helpful than anything I could have watched on TikTok and made me confident that I could recreate the great results myself.
Paige McPhee tries the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener and Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
I was so impressed at how quickly the plate-free Dyson Airstrait™ straightener gave me a natural straight style without any heat damage. I also tried out the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, and its ability to create a tight curl out of thin air never fails to impress.
Cleaning up in style
You may think my experience at the Dyson Demo Store peaked with hair care, but that would be underselling the machine that started it all for many Dyson fans — vacuums.
Shopping for a vacuum at the Dyson Demo Store is an immersive experience and a reason itself to go in person.
A jar of cereal for vacuum demos. Right: Paige McPhee samples the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
Not only was I encouraged to spill cereal all over their hardwood, carpet and laminate flooring samples, but I was also told to step on them and get crumbs everywhere, which was nothing short of delightful.
Afterwards, I unhooked a cordless Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and took it for a spin. When I tell you this was my most joyful vacuuming experience ever, I'm not exaggerating.
Paige McPhee using the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
The V15 Detect Absolute was super easy to manoeuvre and revealed invisible dust with illumination on the Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head.
It was so fun to use that I immediately added it to my Christmas wish list (and sent it to my boyfriend).
Uniquely chic technology
Paige McPhee tries out a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde™. Right: Dyson lighting on display in the Dyson Demo store.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
At the Dyson Demo Store, I got to try out some other top-of-the-line tech too.
Dyson proudly displays their sleek line of air purifiers at the front of the store. My Dyson sales expert showed me firsthand how well they perform by applying some hand sanitizer and placing her hands over the purifier.
Almost instantly, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde™ displayed that poor air quality had been detected. I was shocked at how accurate the detection process was, and even more so at how the purifier automatically reacted to quickly improve the air quality.
The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde™ purifying fan heater.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
This Dyson Demo Store also offers intelligent lighting that automatically adjusts its colour temperature and brightness depending on the daylight in your space, which is a pretty bright idea.
Making things personal
As the proud owner of a Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, I have long been eyeing one of the gorgeous carrying cases for when I travel. And, now that I was in a Dyson Demo Store, I had the chance to get one perfectly personalized.
The store manager personalizes a case. Right: Paige's personalized Dyson carrying case in Prussian Blue. Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
There were tons of colours to choose from, but I had to go with the Dyson-exclusive Prussian Blue. I chose elegant gold lettering and couldn't be more pleased with how it turned out.
Best of all, this service is 100% free, whether you’re buying a new hair tool with a case in-store or have bought one in the past. Personalization puts the perfect bow on any gift you may be giving a friend, family member, partner or (in my case) yourself.
Exclusive options you'll find nowhere else
The Dyson Airwrap™ in Prussian Blue and Copper.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
At Dyson Demo Stores, you can purchase your hair care tools in the exclusive Prussian Blue and Copper or the Special Edition in Blue Blush, both of which are stunning.
Plus, if you purchase your vacuum from the Dyson Demo Store, you have access to machines in exclusive colourways you can only get direct, like the beautiful Prussian Blue and rich Copper colour.
Final thoughts
Paige McPhee at the Dyson Demo Store.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
I walked out of the Dyson Demo Store with a whole new appreciation for all things Dyson.
From hair care to household technology and decor, there's such a wide variety of Dyson products to experience there. Plus, going in person gives you the chance to pick up exclusive products and colour options you can't find anywhere else.
If you live within distance of a Dyson Demo Store, I highly recommend adding it to your holiday shopping trips.
To learn more about the Dyson Demo Store, visit their website or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.