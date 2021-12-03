Trending Tags

Kal Penn Announced He's Starring In A Nav Bhatia Biopic & His Reaction Is So Wholesome

"His story of perseverance and unity is incredible."

Kal Penn Announced He's Starring In A Nav Bhatia Biopic & His Reaction Is So Wholesome
@kalpenn | Instagram, @navbhatiasuperfan | Instagram

There are few things more synonymous with the Toronto Raptors than superfan Nav Bhatia, an unheard-of accomplishment for a mere attendee and one set to become a feature film starring Kal Penn.

On Thursday, the Harold & Kumar actor announced via Instagram that he had agreed to produce and star in a biopic entitled Superfan about Bhatia's life.

"I’ve been researching and following Nav’s incredible story ever since I saw him at a Raptor’s game the year we started filming Designated Survivor in Toronto," Penn gushed to Deadline earlier this week.

"The crowd loves him, to see what a source of pride he is for Canadians, and all basketball fans, really, makes me smile. His story is one of unity, which I’m especially excited and proud to bring to life," he adds.

Bhatia himself appears to have zero trepidation to Penn's casting, even going so far as to call the former House star one of his favourite actors.

“I’m speechless. To have the opportunity to continue to tell my story with such esteemed producers is a dream. Then to find out Kal Penn has been brought on to play me is even more surreal,” the Raptors beamed.

“This is not something I can even dream of. He is one of my favourite actors and to know he also loves basketball is an added bonus. I’ll be teaching him all my tricks of the trade when distracting opposing players," he concluded.

The movie will be released by Stampede Ventures, an independent entertainment media company, but so far, the word is out on when production will begin.
Fred VanVleet Was Spotted Cussing Out Teammates & It's Major Big Brother Vibes

Freddie put the team on his back.

@raptors | Instagram, @raptors | Instagram

If Kyle Lowry was the unofficial leader of the Toronto Raptors during his time with the team, then Fred VanVleet is his replacement, and Thursday night's game was a pivotal moment of Freddie taking up the mantle of "head honcho."

Not only did VanVleet put up an impressive 29 points during the Raptors face-off against the Milwaukee Bucks, practically carrying his teammates to victory, he also put his leadership skills to the test.

Fred VanVleet Opened Up About Kawhi's Real Personality & Apparently, He's Not A Robot

He is in fact a "Fun Guy."

Toronto Raptors | YouTube, Raptors | Twitter

Kawhi Leonard's time with the Raptors might have been brief, but his role in guiding the team to their first NBA Championship has forever cemented his place in the team's history — well that, and the fact that he's a walking, talking meme-machine.

Fred VanVleet, who also became a prominent player during Toronto's 2018-2019 season, appeared to set the record straight about his former teammate's often baffling personality during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast last month.

Pascal Siakam Proved He's For The Fans When Asked About The Raptors' Terrible Home Record

"We gotta fix that. It’s not acceptable."

Toronto Raptors | YouTube

The Raptors repeatedly expressed, in no uncertain terms, how much they missed playing for their fans after being left stranded in Tampa last season. Still, their long-awaited return to Scotiabank Arena hasn't exactly proved fruitful for the team.

A devastating loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night placed Toronto's home record at a dismal 2-8. And, as you could probably guess, they aren't happy about it, especially not Pascal Siakam.

Simu Liu Was Presented With A Custom Toronto Raptors Jersey During Tuesday's Game (PHOTO)

Too bad the Raps lost! 🇨🇦

@simuliu | Instagram

Canadian actor and icon Simu Liu always shows love for the Toronto Raptors and the team has just proved that they appreciate him, too!

On Tuesday, November 30, the Marvel star was at the Scotiabank Arena to cheer on his team as they took on the Memphis Grizzlies.

