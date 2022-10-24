MilkUP's New Dinner Club Is Coming To Ontario & Here's How To Score An Invite
Get ready to bring all the best vibes to the table.
Throwing an epic dinner party is no easy feat. Whether your favourite part is making some serious appies, matching the tableware to your fit or curating a perfect playlist, being a great host requires a ton of creativity.
For all the inspired tips you need to make your night legen-dairy, MilkUP’s got you. Famous for its popular Ontario pop-up moments, the trendsetting brand just created a new online and IRL tutorial series for hosting a dreamy — and delicious — night.
Think of it as home ec class for Gen Z. Oh, and you might be able to attend their own dinner party where the vibes are sure to be immaculate.
MilkUP Dinner Club's bite-sized videos are perfect for every stage of dinner party planning. They've got recipes and how-to guides on crafting stunning DIYs, thrifting your tablescape and choosing the coolest centerpieces.
Since Ontario Dairy is local, it only makes sense that MilkUP’s video series came together with the help of other local makers in the province. Participating vendors include Black Dot,Breadhead,Reverie Deli,Pasta Forever,Ouroboros Floralis and Milkys.
You can follow along on MilkUP's TikTok or Instagram to feast your eyes on the dreamiest dinner party ideas or find more details on the MilkUP Dinner Club website.
Fair warning: you'll want to recreate everything.
The aesthetic goals aren’t just online — the MilkUP Dinner Club is travelling across Ontario and stopping in four cities to host the dinner party to rule all dinner parties.
The events take place in Toronto on November 3, Peterborough on November 10, Guelph on November 17 and Kitchener/Waterloo on November 24 from 6-9 p.m. Bonus: the local vendors featured in the series will be there.
You and a lucky plus one have the chance to attend this intimate multi-course dinner. It'll be a night of interactive demos, delicious dairy-inspired eats, and deep chats with local creators.
Follow @milkupontario on TikTok or Instagram and post on either platform how you host at home (we're talking your favourite dairy dishes, your dreamy decor or the outfit that perfectly pairs with your playlist).
Just make sure to include #milkupdinnerclub in your caption, tag @milkupontario and add which of the four cities you'd like to participate in. Eight winners will be chosen per city (along with their plus ones).
There's just so much that goes into treating your friends to a delicious night, and MilkUP Dinner Club has all your bases covered.
Become an expert on all things aesthetic this fall at an intimate party where good friends, great conversation and delicious dairy meet at the dinner table.
To learn more about the MilkUP Dinner Club, check out their website or follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.