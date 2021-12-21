Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Extends Pandemic Layoff Rules & Here Are 3 Things A Lawyer Says You Should Know

If you're called back to work you have to return (if you want your severance!)

Ontario Extends Pandemic Layoff Rules & Here Are 3 Things A Lawyer Says You Should Know
thoughtcatalog | Unsplash, Marek Poplawski | Dreamstime

Temporary changes to the pandemic layoff rules have been extended in Ontario, and a Toronto lawyer shared what people should know before they come to an end.

The Ontario government announced that the temporary changes to the Employment Standards Act, which helps non-unionized employees experiencing layoffs avoid being fired, have been extended until July 30, 2022.

These changes "protect jobs and businesses" by preventing businesses from being forced to fire their employees when their ESA temporary layoff periods end and spare them from payouts that could put them under, according to a news release posted on December 7.

Employees who have been laid off because of the pandemic are instead placed on Infectious Disease Emergency Leave.

Dave McKechnie, a Toronto lawyer with expertise in labour relations, told Narcity the three things people need to know about this extension.

Don't expect an entitlement in July 2022

McKechnie says the first thing to be aware of for employees on temporary layoff periods is that the "clock doesn't start until they end this COVID-19 period."

"It's not that your entitlement is coming up in July 2022. It's that the clock starts in July 2022," said McKechnie.

This means laid-off employees shouldn't expect a payout of severance in July 2022 for being temporarily laid off for an extended amount of time as the "clock" for layoff starts back up on August 1, 2022.

So any employee termination due to being laid off would occur in the following 13 or 35 weeks.

If you're called back to work, you have to go (if you want severance)

If your employer rings you up and asks you to come back to work and you've got another job during your temporary layoff or just don't want to return, don't expect any severance.

According to McKechnie "if the employer ever calls you to work, you have to return or you give up that right to notice and severance."

Know the difference between a 13 and 35-week layoff

Once July 30 rolls around if you're still laid off it's important to know whether you're on a 13 or 35-week layoff according to McKechnie because if that time is exceeded after July 30 your employer will have to terminate you and you'll be able to get severance from them.

McKechnie says there are six reasons why a 13-week layoff becomes a 35-week layoff and that "the ministry has good resources to explain what the difference is."

Some of the reasons a 13 week lay off can turn into a 35-week layoff according to McKechnie are if "substantial payments" are still being given to employees by their employer, if an employer continues offering benefits, and if an employer offers a "sub plan" and "tops off" an employees' Employment Insurance.

From Your Site Articles

Kim Kardashian Has Officially Passed Her Baby Bar Exam After Her Fourth Attempt

And she did it all while juggling her business and being a mom. 👩🏻 💼

KimKardashian | Twitter, @kimkardashian | Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Monday to announce the big news that she has finally passed her baby bar exam after years of hard work.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she tweeted. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me."

Keep Reading Show less

A Class-Action Lawsuit Has Been Proposed Against The Feds Over CERB Repayments

It calls for all CERB repayments to be cancelled.💰
Helena Hanson | Narcity Roman Romaniuk | Dreamstime

Confusion about eligibility has resulted in a proposed Canada Emergency Response Benefit class-action lawsuit against the federal government.

It’s been filed on behalf of retired Canadians with self-employment income who have been asked to repay the benefit, but the lawyer behind the proposal says it could ultimately include “everyone.”

Keep Reading Show less

Disneyland Just Announced That They're Firing A Ton Of Your Favorite People

Meet and greet characters are getting the axe.
disneyland | Instagram disneyland | Instagram

Disney just announced it will be laying off 28,000 employees worldwide, including a huge number of Disneyland employees specifically.

Among those being laid off at the Anaheim location are security guards, ride operators, and the meet and greet characters that walk around the park.

Keep Reading Show less