People Already Claimed Social Media Handles For Ryerson's New Name & It's Hilarious
Sorry, @torontometropolitanuniversity is already taken.
As many of you have probably heard by now, Ryerson University officially changed its name to Toronto Metropolitan University on April 26.
"I cannot think of a better name than Toronto Metropolitan University," said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi.
Well, some people on the Internet seem to think the same way and now own Toronto Metropolitan University's social media handles on Instagram and Twitter.
In other words, they are holding the account names hostage and want things in return.
Narcity spoke with the Toronto Metropolitan University account owner on Instagram and asked what they meant by their caption that states "open to chat."
The creator of the page told Narcity that they "would be willing to sell the username just like how people do with domain names on websites. However, on one condition. While I am not Indigenous myself, I want to see an increase in scholarships by the university to support Indigenous students."
They then proceeded to explain the process with two specific steps. First, "I would like to receive personal financial compensation I can use towards my own education," they said.
Second, they "want to see concrete evidence that TMU is planning to increase the amount of scholarships for Indigenous students."
Those are pretty thought-out demands! And if you think the creator of this page is the only one out there, you're wrong!
Another Instagram user now owns "torontometrouniversity" and states, "DM to purchase username."
There are also toronto_metropolitanu, toronto_metropolitanu and torontometropolitan_u, who probably have some ideas of compensation in mind.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, you've got the "Torontometrouniversity" saying, "if you want the username, let's talk money."
Fair, they are laying the groundwork.
Another Twitter user has gone into more detail about their demands. This person says the "asking price starts at covering my full tuition plus allowance."
Hmm, how much do you think the allowance part costs?
offer stands still tomorrow 11:59pm EST @RyersonUpic.twitter.com/4zWFAJorHF— charlize alcaraz (@charlize alcaraz) 1650995715
In an email, Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly known as Ryerson University, told Narcity that they were "prepared" and had taken "this into consideration."
"Social media channels will transition in accordance with the migration of the website," they added.
So, as to what they are going to do about changing their social media handles, well, only time will tell.